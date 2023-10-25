LA Times Today: Election officials are quitting in droves. Here’s why you should care
Since the 2020 election, election officials and workers have faced an onslaught of harassment and threats stemming from false claims it was stolen from former president Donald Trump. A recent study found a high number of officials left their jobs not only here in California but other western states as well.
L.A. Times political columnist Mark Z. Barabak has written about why we should care about these resignations.
