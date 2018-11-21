Bail bond industry moves to block sweeping California law, submitting signatures for a 2020 ballot referendum

The court denied the petition filed by Brian Harrington, a San Diego resident and campaign consultant to a Republican running for an Orange County Assembly seat. Harrington challenged a Nov. 13 legal advisory from the California secretary of state’s chief counsel that extended the length of time for voters to submit their signature if failing to sign the absentee ballot envelope.

In his filing with the court, Harrington said the 2015 law allowing a voter to fix the unsigned envelope — which otherwise would cause the ballot to be rejected — doesn’t allow signatures to be collected after the close of business on the eighth day after the election. Counties were told in the advisory from Steven Reyes, chief counsel for Secretary of State Alex Padilla, that they could accept ballot signature statements “up to the point in time where it would interfere with the duties of completing the county’s official canvass” of votes cast.