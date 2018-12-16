For the Republicans left in California's Legislature, fewer lawmakers will have to do more work

From January to late summer every year, the California Legislature is a perpetual motion machine. And in the new year, the people most likely to struggle in keeping up will be Republicans, vastly outnumbered but still responsible for representing millions of the state’s residents.

There are 22 standing committees in the state Senate, plus at least a dozen more subcommittees or special committees. And after November’s election, only 11 Republican senators will be left to divvy up the work.

To the victors go the spoils. To the vanquished go the extra assignments.