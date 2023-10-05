LA Times Today: This new political party is looking forward

“Not left, not right. Forward.”



That’s the elevator pitch for the Forward party, an emerging political party whose board members include former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.



Is the two-party system past its sell by date? Yang and Todd discuss with Lisa McRee.