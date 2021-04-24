Armenian Genocide acknowledgement gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Daisy Kalaydjian, 10, left, and her sister Izabella, 11, raise defiant fists while joining hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Saren Devejian, 6, left, joins hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Hundreds from the Armenian community celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Mher Ghazaryan, left, joins hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Kevork Madenlian makes a statement with his mask while joining hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Garegin Antonyan waves the Armenian flag while joining hundreds from the Armenian community who celebrate President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 24, 2021 - - Hundreds from the Armenian community sing the Armenian National Anthem while celebrating President Biden’s decision to formally recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills on April 24, 2021. The decision is a victory for Armenian diaspora communities, notably in Southern California, that have spent decades fighting for such recognition only to be repeatedly disappointed by previous presidents. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)