LA Times Today: After the GOP debate, Republican women wonder if one of their own can beat Trump
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Republican presidential hopefuls faced off for a second time at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley last week.
L.A. Times politics reporter Faith Pinho was at a nearby watch party getting reaction from the crowd. She joined Lisa McRee to discuss which moments stood out to voters and which candidates fell flat at the debate.
L.A. Times politics reporter Faith Pinho was at a nearby watch party getting reaction from the crowd. She joined Lisa McRee to discuss which moments stood out to voters and which candidates fell flat at the debate.