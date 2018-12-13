It ain’t over when it’s over: In Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere, losers seek to undermine election results

Heather Nauert at a briefing at the State Department on Aug. 9, 2017. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

President Trump is expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Two administration officials confirmed Trump's plans. A Republican congressional aide said the president was expected to announce his decision by tweet on Friday morning. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly before Trump's announcement.

Trump has previously said Nauert was under serious consideration to replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down at the end of this year.