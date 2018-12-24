Advertisement
Essential Washington
1207 posts
By

Mnuchin's attempt to calm markets backfires as Trump takes another shot at the Federal Reserve

An attempt by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin to calm plunging financial markets backfired Monday, further rattling investors with new fears about whether major U.S. banks have enough cash on top of worries about interest rates, political instability in Washington and a slowing global economy.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

He speaks to Democratic hearts. But is Beto O'Rourke a serious White House contender?

He’s a failed U.S. Senate candidate with an undistinguished congressional record who, for the moment, is a blazing-hot 2020 presidential prospect — despite the fact that he may not run and faces long odds if he does.

Read Article
Advertisement

Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discusses interest rate hike

  • White House

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a press briefing

  • Russia
By Craig Timberg, Tony Romm, Elizabeth Dwoskin

Russian disinformation teams targeted Robert S. Mueller III, says report prepared for Senate

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. (Associated Press)

Months after President Trump took office, Russia’s disinformation teams trained their sites on a new target: special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Having worked to help get Trump into the White House, they now worked to neutralize the biggest threat to his staying there.

The Russian operatives unloaded on Mueller through fake accounts on Facebook, Twitter and beyond, falsely claiming that the former FBI director was corrupt and that the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election were crackpot conspiracies. One post on Instagram — which emerged as an especially potent weapon in the Russian social media arsenal — claimed that Mueller had worked in the past with “radical Islamic groups.”

Such tactics exemplified how Russian teams ranged nimbly across social media platforms in a shrewd online influence operation aimed squarely at American voters. The effort started earlier than commonly understood and lasted longer while relying on the strengths of different sites to manipulate distinct slices of the electorate, according to a pair of comprehensive new reports prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee and released Monday.

Advertisement
  • White House
By Associated Press

President Trump announces Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

President Trump says budget director Mick Mulvaney will serve as acting chief of staff, replacing John F. Kelly in the new year.

By

It ain’t over when it’s over: In Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere, losers seek to undermine election results

Democrat Gavin Newsom has yet to become California governor, but already a candidate for state Republican Party chairman is promoting a recall effort.

Read Article
By

New CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger says she won't be a puppet of Mick Mulvaney

On her first full day leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger said she won’t be a puppet of Mick Mulvaney, the controversial acting director whom she replaced in the powerful regulatory position.

Read Article
Advertisement

Watch live: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee

Read more

By Associated Press

Trump's pick for chief of staff, Nick Ayers, out of running

Nick Ayers, right, with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, at the funeral service for George H.W. Bush on Dec. 3.
Nick Ayers, right, with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, at the funeral service for George H.W. Bush on Dec. 3. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Associated Press)

President Trump's top pick to replace John F. Kelly as chief of staff, Nick Ayers, is no longer expected to fill that role. 

That's according to a White House official who is not authorized to discuss the personnel issue by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. 

Ayers is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff. 