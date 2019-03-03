Coroner’s officials responding to possible suicide at Beverly Center

Coroner’s officials were responding to the Beverly Center shopping mall on Sunday afternoon after an apparent suicide, Los Angeles police said.
Police received a report of shots fired inside the mall on La Cienega Boulevard near Beverly Hills shortly after 12 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Upon arriving, Lopez said, they found a deceased male and determined it was an apparent suicide.
“It was just an isolated incident,” Lopez said.
Coroner’s officials are en route.
A person answering the phone at the mall security desk said the eighth floor of the shopping center remained closed but that the rest of the mall was open.