Coroner’s officials responding to possible suicide at Beverly Center

By
Mar 03, 2019 | 2:20 PM
A man walks in near a large sign at the valet entrance to The Beverly Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Coroner’s officials were responding to the Beverly Center shopping mall on Sunday afternoon after an apparent suicide, Los Angeles police said.

Police received a report of shots fired inside the mall on La Cienega Boulevard near Beverly Hills shortly after 12 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Upon arriving, Lopez said, they found a deceased male and determined it was an apparent suicide.

“It was just an isolated incident,” Lopez said.

Coroner’s officials are en route.

A person answering the phone at the mall security desk said the eighth floor of the shopping center remained closed but that the rest of the mall was open.

