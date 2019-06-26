House-Senate standoff puts border crisis money in jeopardy

House Democrats and Senate Republicans have dug themselves into a standoff over funding to respond to the crisis at the southern border, raising the possibility that new money will not be approved before lawmakers leave for next week’s Fourth of July recess.
Senate Republicans on Wednesday voted down the House version of a funding bill, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accusing House Democrats of doing nothing but “resistance theater.” The bill failed 37-55, with seven Democratic presidential contenders missing the vote ahead of the 2020 presidential debate in Florida Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Instead the Senate approved its own bill with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill was approved in a committee earlier this month on a 30-1 vote.
Politicians in both parties say the federal government needs additional funding to house and care for migrants crossing the border, but few have shown an appetite for compromise so far. The crisis came into stark relief this week with a photograph of the bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned while trying to enter the United States.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and President Trump spoke by phone mid-day Wednesday to attempt to reconcile the bills, according to a senior Democratic aide, but it was unclear whether they reached any consensus. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said House and Senate Democrats want four changes made to the Senate bill and suggested the changes could be done quickly.
The competing bills both have about $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid – the vast majority going to the Department of Health and Human Services, not to law enforcement agencies.
But the bills have differences. The House bill sets minimum standards for the care the federal government has to provide to people in its custody and other projects, such as funding for small, quickly deployable shelters and a pilot project based on a United Nations model for refugees.
In the House, Democrats held out hope that Pelosi would be able to strike a compromise between the chambers. A key issue could be whether the money could be sent to other issues, including law enforcement.
“We have a deep mistrust of the administration. We can all rally around the need for this humanitarian money and that it shouldn’t be redirected,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). Without a guardrail, which she wants to see added to the Senate bill, “it would be giving the president a blank check. I don’t trust him in the least to deliver the money where it needs to go.”
The House bill was approved Tuesday night, 230 to 195, largely along partisan lines. Three moderate Republicans joined Democrats in support and four progressive Democrats joined Republicans in opposition because the bill didn’t go far enough.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), one of the Democrats who opposed the House bill, warned that the Senate bill would allow facilities that house people to continue to get funding even if they don’t meet minimum standards of care.
“Make no mistake, the Senate bill is not a humanitarian bill,” she said. “They’re trying to speak as such, but the Senate bill is not a humanitarian bill by any stretch of the imagination. There is no accountability.”
Senate Democrats defended their bill, arguing that they weren’t able to add similar language because of objections from Republicans. The White House had warned that such language would hamstring their operations.
Senate Republicans, who have the support of the White House on their bill, say the failure of the House bill in the Senate should prove to the lower chamber that they need to accept the Senate version.
“We’re just demonstrating to them that their bill doesn’t have support in the Senate. They can reach their own conclusions,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).