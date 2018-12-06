Bipartisan Senate group wants to formally blame Saudi crown prince for journalist's killing

Dec. 6, 2018, 6:34 a.m.
A bipartisan group of senators filed a resolution Wednesday condemning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, directly challenging President Trump to do the same.
"This resolution -- without equivocation -- definitively states that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was complicit in the murder of Mr. [Jamal] Khashoggi and has been a wrecking ball to the region jeopardizing our national security interests on multiple fronts," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement accompanying the release of the resolution. "It will be up to Saudi Arabia as to how to deal with this matter. But it is up to the United States to firmly stand for who we are and what we believe."
The resolution put forward by Graham and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who are expected to lead the Judiciary Committee together next year, comes just one day after CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed leading senators about the details of the agency's assessment that Mohammed ordered and monitored the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Senators emerged from that closed-door briefing furious not only with Saudi Arabia, but Trump as well for dismissing the heft of the CIA's findings.
Dec. 5, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery Wednesday, which President Trump has declared a national day of mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.
All retail postal outlets will be closed, and package delivery will be limited.
In Los Angeles, all nonessential county departments, offices and libraries will be closed for the day, L.A. County officials said. The Los Angeles County Library said no overdue fines will be assessed for books, and due dates will be moved forward one week.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health offices also are closed Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, clinics and hospitals will continue to operate, the county said. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health clinics are being operated with reduced staffing, and the department asked patients to confirm or reschedule any appointments.
All county courts and the disaster recovery centers for the Woolsey fire in Malibu and Agoura Hills will remain open.
Dec. 5, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
Former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts will soon announce he won't launch a 2020 presidential campaign, according to three sources familiar with his plans. They did not say why he decided against a run.
A formal announcement was delayed as the country observed a day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush, one source said. News of Patrick's plans was first reported by Politico.
Patrick, 62, served two terms as governor, from 2007 to 2015, was assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Clinton administration and since leaving the governor's office has been a managing director for Bain Capital. Patrick traveled the country in support of Democratic candidates in the recent midterm elections.
Dec. 4, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Roger Stone, an associate of President Trump, says he won't provide testimony or documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
An attorney for Stone said in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's top Democrat, that Stone was invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to produce documents or appear for an interview.
Stone has been entangled in investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III about whether Trump aides had advance knowledge of Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.
Dec. 2, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The grades for major U.S. infrastructure would give any parent indigestion if they were on a child’s report card.
Nov. 29, 2018, 7:59 a.m.
President Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen is “lying” to get a reduced sentence.
The president is reacting to Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.
During a surprise court hearing, Cohen admitted to lying in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen in his guilty plea said he made the false statements to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”
Nov. 29, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the