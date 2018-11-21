Bail bond industry moves to block sweeping California law, submitting signatures for a 2020 ballot referendum

John Raphling, senior researcher with Human Rights Watch, said civil rights groups and activists are working to ensure the law is implemented in a way that doesn’t lead to higher levels of incarceration. They have been drafting legislative proposals to try to address concerns over judicial power and to weigh in on two new rules for courts set by the Judicial Council of California. One of those rules would guide how counties should use risk analysis tools, and the second would control how judges detain criminal defendants who are found to pose some risk of breaking the law again if released while their cases are pending.