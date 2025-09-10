Live Updates: Charlie Kirk, conservative activist, fatally shot on Utah campus; person of interest in custody

‘He is irreplaceable’ longtime conservative activist says of Kirk

Jon Fleischman, a longtime conservative activist and former executive director of the state GOP, said Kirk “was probably the single-most-prominent and successful youth organizer in the Trump movement.”

“His messaging was very compelling, but he was someone who put together an organization that would follow up and follow through,” Fleischman said. “It wasn’t just, ‘Charlie Kirk sounded convincing,’ it was, ‘Charlie Kirk told me what I could do to make a difference.’”

Fleischman said Kirk had the innate ability to personally connect with people, even if they didn’t know each other.

“As somebody who cut their teeth as a youth organizer, I have nothing but awe for the level of sophistication he brought to that field of work. He is irreplaceable. Nobody could beat Charlie Kirk.”

Fleischman said he’s concerned about the impact the killing may have on free speech — with people on both sides of the political aisle wondering whether it’s safe to speak their minds.

“When I get home, I expect my wife to say she doesn’t want me to do any public speaking,” Fleischman said. “It’s going to have a chilling effect on right and the left.”