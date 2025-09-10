Live Updates: Charlie Kirk, conservative activist, fatally shot on Utah campus; person of interest in custody

What we know so far:
- Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally and leading voice for the far right, was fatally shot while speaking to hundreds of people at Utah Valley University.
- President Trump, posting on Truth Social, praised Kirk. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”
- Law enforcement sources said Kirk was fatally wounded from a considerable distance, perhaps 200 yards away, by a sniper-style shot.
- Share via
‘Person of interest’ in custody in fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, a shocking act of political violence that brought widespread condemnation.
Hours later, authorities said they captured a person of interest in the shooting. The gunman is believed to have killed Kirk from at least 200 feet away using some type of sniper rifle, law enforcement sources told The Times. The name of the person in custody was not released, and officials have not announced a possible motive.
- Share via
‘He is irreplaceable’ longtime conservative activist says of Kirk
Jon Fleischman, a longtime conservative activist and former executive director of the state GOP, said Kirk “was probably the single-most-prominent and successful youth organizer in the Trump movement.”
“His messaging was very compelling, but he was someone who put together an organization that would follow up and follow through,” Fleischman said. “It wasn’t just, ‘Charlie Kirk sounded convincing,’ it was, ‘Charlie Kirk told me what I could do to make a difference.’”
Fleischman said Kirk had the innate ability to personally connect with people, even if they didn’t know each other.
“As somebody who cut their teeth as a youth organizer, I have nothing but awe for the level of sophistication he brought to that field of work. He is irreplaceable. Nobody could beat Charlie Kirk.”
Fleischman said he’s concerned about the impact the killing may have on free speech — with people on both sides of the political aisle wondering whether it’s safe to speak their minds.
“When I get home, I expect my wife to say she doesn’t want me to do any public speaking,” Fleischman said. “It’s going to have a chilling effect on right and the left.”
- Share via
Newsom: ‘We should all feel a deep sense of grief’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following the killing of far-right political activist Charlie Kirk, who was a featured guest on the governor’s podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.”
“We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today. Charlie Kirk’s murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones.
“I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment to debate. His senseless murder is a reminder of how important it is for all of us, across the political spectrum, to foster genuine discourse on issues that deeply affect us all without resorting to political violence.
“The best way to honor Charlie’s memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate — never through violence. Honest disagreement makes us stronger; violence only drives us further apart and corrodes the values at the heart of this nation.”
- Share via
FBI director reports suspect in killing of Charlie Kirk is in custody
- Share via
Kirk started media career as radio host, a traditional route for emerging conservative voices
Starting in 2020, Charlie Kirk hosted a daily program for Salem Radio, which supplies conservative talk programs to stations throughout the country, including AM 870 The Answer in Los Angeles.
Salem’s website described his role as “speaking the language of our nation’s young people.” By 2024, his programs ranked No. 13 on Apple’s rankings for news podcasts with as many as 750,000 downloads daily.
“Charlie’s syndicated daily program was one of the crown jewels in the Salem Radio Network lineup of politically impactful talent,” said Michael Harrison, publisher of Talkers, a publication that tracks the talk-radio industry. “He regularly took his controversial commentary out onto the campuses of America’s mostly liberal-leading universities and bravely faced hostile audiences in open debate cementing his credibility as an ideological warrior.”
His last podcast dealt with “Phillies Karen,” the woman who bullied a dad into handing over a foul ball he picked up for his son at an MLB game. He discussed the incident in terms of what it said about the “state of American manhood.”
In recent months, Kirk appeared on more outlets outside the hard-right media ecosystem. In April, he appeared on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. He also recently appeared for the first time as a fill-in host on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”
Kirk’s profile had grown to the point where he was satirized in the second episode of the current season of the Comedy Central series “South Park.”
- Share via
Leaders across the political spectrum denounce Charlie Kirk shooting, political violence
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and the conservative movement were stunned Wednesday by the shooting of Charlie Kirk, a disruptive leader in GOP politics who accomplished what was once thought a pipe dream, expanding Republican ranks among America’s youth.
Inside the White House, senior officials that had worked closely alongside Kirk throughout much of their careers reacted with shock. It was a moment of political violence reminiscent of the repeated attempts on Donald Trump’s life during the 2024 presidential campaign, one official told The Times.