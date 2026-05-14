3 ads that explain California politics
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- The ads hint at deeper issues that haven’t quite reached the water-cooler conversation level, but maybe should.
- How AI depicting political rivals as unhinged, evil villains will affect voters, and democracy in general, isn’t yet understood.
Three political ads meant to break through our collective indifference caught my eye this week, as we come down to the wire on the June 2 primary election.
Each one says less about the candidates involved, and more about this moment in politics and where the races for California governor and L.A. mayor may be headed. Each ad also hints at deeper issues that haven’t quite reached the water-cooler conversation level, but maybe should.
Becerra blunder
The first ad that grabbed my attention was a quick-turn by San José Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan (still stuck in single-digit polling numbers), who jumped on Xavier Becerra’s first major mess-up.
Becerra chastised KTLA interviewer — on camera — not to give him too many hard questions because, “This is not a gotcha piece, right?”
That left a lot of folks wondering about his temperament and transparency, something rival Katie Porter knows a bit about.
The video went viral, and Mahan mashed it up with now-infamous clips of Porter walking out of a different interview earlier in the campaign cycle.
The result was a fast, funny, pointed jab that made both Becerra and Porter look prickly and unaccountable. For Porter, that damage was done long ago. But this moment for Becerra, the very-slim-margin front-runner, could have sticking power.
New polls, which likely don’t account for the impact of this gaffe, have Becerra edging up in a lead over Tom Steyer or maybe just tied. If Becerra is leading, it’s not by much, and he’s not a shoo-in by any means.
The bigger issue is that there are many hard questions that Becerra will likely need to answer if he does make the general election — questions he’s largely been dodging with pat answers.
This week, one of the lobbyists charged in a scheme that allegedly stole more than $200,000 from one of Becerra’s old campaign accounts will appear in court again.
She’s apparently been working on a plea deal, so it’s likely either that will be formalized, or the case will move forward to a trial. Becerra is not accused of any wrongdoing and told my colleague Dakota Smith that he had testified before the grand jury in the case.
But Becerra has also said he was aware that up to $10,000 a month was being paid out of a dormant campaign account to manage that money, since his role as the Health and Human Services Secretary made it illegal for him to be involved directly.
The question that seems relevant in this age of fraud-and-waste panic is who pays $10,000 a month to have someone watch over a dormant account and doesn’t think that’s excessive? Becerra may have been an innocent victim, but $120,000 a year is a lot of money to pay someone to babysit a largely unused stack of cash.
If Becerra does make it through to the primary and faces Hilton or potentially Steyer, both successful businessmen, expect this lack of financial acumen to be an issue — a hard question that is fair to ask of the person who wants to run the fourth largest economy in the world.
Steyer backers
Speaking of money, the second ad (or sort-of ad) that caught my attention is tied to Steyer, the billionaire who has spent more than $100 million of his own money in this race.
The Sacramento Bee reported that Steyer’s campaign has been paying influencers to post support of him online. The account mentioned in the Bee’s report seems to have removed those videos, but others have archived some of them.
These posts are meant to decidedly not feel like advertisements, but just organic support from Steyer supporters. Steyer’s is far from the first campaign to do this and won’t be the last.
Trump, Kamala Harris, Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA — all of them have courted influencers, paid or unpaid, to reach voters, especially young ones. California is one of the few states with a law that tries to regulate some of this type of content, but it’s not a strong law.
While there may be nothing shocking in Steyer’s digital strategy, it should alarm us on the larger level of having a healthy democracy. We’ve largely forgotten the black hole of delusion that millions of Americans fell into during the pandemic era from online misinformation brokers. Remember QAnon?
Influence campaigns are shockingly powerful, and growing in sophistication by the minute. While Steyer’s efforts may be run-of-the-mill, it’s an area of political communication that demands greater transparency and regulation.
Pratt problems
Which brings us to Spencer Pratt, and the ad (ads, really) that caught everyone’s attention — the AI-generated mini-movies that blatantly steal the “Batman” and “Star Wars” intellectual property and which have earned so much viral attention that the mayor’s race can now fairly say it’s got national reach.
Pratt did not make these ads, but he’s reposted them, and millions have watched. Though it may seem obvious they are made by artificial intelligence, they are not identified as such.
Pratt has portrayed himself as angry with what he’s sees as Bass’ failure after the Palisades and Eaton fires — a fair criticism that many share. He’s made his own ads highlighting how his family is forced to now live in an Airstream trailer, though TMZ reported Wednesday that Pratt has actually been camping out at the Hotel Bel-Air, where rooms were starting at $1,420 a night this week. (Pratt disputes this reporting and said Wednesday that he doesn’t live anywhere.)
Though parody is protected speech, one of the AI videos Pratt has promoted ends with a crowd, including a child, pelting L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris with fruit until they flee.
Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, posted online that it was “maybe the best political ad of the year.”
I disagree. While a certain segment of conservative white male voters might find it hilarious to pelt women of color until they run in fear, I’m pretty sure there are some messages in that missive that aren’t getting the scrutiny they deserve.
The links between hate speech and political violence are well documented. Outrage and action are tied, but now increasingly removed from reality. How AI — especially AI depicting political rivals as unhinged, evil villains — will affect voters, and democracy in general, isn’t yet understood.
I doubt these ads on behalf of Pratt will change the minds of many voters, but they do change politics.
And not for the better.
What else you should be reading
The must-read: Ex-gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck interfered with witness in girlfriend’s case, authorities say
The deep dive: How a fast food taco showed us who Steve Hilton really is
The L.A. Times Special: A bombshell fraud case takes the spotlight in California’s high-stakes race for governor
Stay Golden,
Anita Chabria
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that a quick-turn ad by gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan effectively highlighted accountability concerns by combining San José Mayor Xavier Becerra’s “gotcha piece” comment with another candidate’s interview walkout, making both figures appear “prickly and unaccountable”
- The piece contends that Becerra’s arrangement paying $10,000 monthly to manage a largely dormant campaign account raises fair questions about his financial judgment and management acumen, particularly given his ambitions to run California’s fourth-largest economy
- The article expresses alarm about the broader trend of campaigns paying influencers to post apparent organic support online without transparent disclosure, arguing that this practice represents a problematic area of political communication that demands greater transparency and regulation to maintain a healthy democracy
- The piece argues that artificial intelligence-generated political ads depicting political rivals as “unhinged, evil villains” pose concerning and not-yet-understood implications for democracy and voter behavior
- The article contends that a specific AI ad showing crowds pelting women of color until they flee contains troubling messaging about political violence that deserves greater scrutiny, particularly in light of documented connections between hate speech and actual political violence
- The column suggests that these developments in political communication represent changes that are fundamentally damaging to the democratic process
Different views on the topic
- A Pomona College politics professor has stated that social media represents “the new era of campaigning,” with the medium fundamentally having “changed the game” in how candidates connect with voters online[1]
- Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush publicly characterized one AI-generated political ad as “maybe the best political ad of the year,” suggesting recognition and appreciation for the creative approach[1]
- Political consultants have noted that viral videos effectively “spur buzz and raise a candidate’s profile,” indicating their measurable value as campaign tools despite limitations in reaching voters in specific jurisdictions[1]
- Campaign strategists have adopted lower production value in digital communications as an intentional strategy, with the perspective that “less polished creates more trust” with audiences[1]