O, Canada! Caught in crossfire, California wineries despair over Trump tariffs
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- Exports have plummeted because of a prohibition on U.S. wine and liquor sales.
- California lawmakers asked Quebec to lift the ban, sidestep Trump and promote free trade. The response: Non!
It’s hard to hate on Canada. It’s like cursing a cotton ball, or raging about tapioca.
The friendliest of neighbors, the country has fought alongside the U.S. in conflicts going back to World War I, purchased many trillions of dollars worth of American goods and blessed this country with, among other gifts, ice hockey, Drake, Joni Mitchell and Alex Trebek.
While you can question the nation’s culinary sensibility — the unofficial dish, poutine, is an abomination consisting of French fries, cheese curds and hot gravy — Canada is basically a very large, very pretty country filled with a lot of very nice, extremely polite people.
But for reasons only he can fathom, President Trump has declared economic war on our amiable northern neighbor.
After more than a year of trading tit-for-tat tariffs, Trump recently escalated the conflict by slapping a new 50% tax on a variety of Canadian exports, including cement, furniture, dairy products and, most iconically, hockey sticks. The added levy, which will further burden inflation-weary U.S. consumers, is set to take effect in mid-August.
The move makes little sense from an economic or foreign policy standpoint. It’s best to regard Trump’s trade moves as a wind gauge charts a blustery storm; his on-again, off-again tariffs are not the result of some carefully thought-out policy but, rather, a measure of the president’s shifting moods and pique toward certain foreign leaders.
And they carry a not-inconsiderable price tag — California’s struggling wine industry being just one example.
For decades, the industry has been a vital and growing part of California’s agricultural economy. Recent years, however, have seen a number of setbacks.
Costs are rising. Sales are falling, as younger generations favor hard seltzers, canned cocktails or premium beers over crushed grapes. At the same time, climate change and the growing incidence of wildfire threaten the viability of some of California’s premier wine-growing regions.
A Canadian ban on alcohol imports
Then there’s the trade war with Canada, the industry’s largest export market and formerly a major customer of California wines. Until recently, the Canadian market accounted for more than a third of the state’s exports.
But last year, several provinces stopped purchasing U.S. alcohol in response to Trump’s tariffs and his threats — more slapstick than real — to annex the country and make Canada the 51st American state. While two provinces, Saskatchewan and Alberta, soon lifted their bans, the two most populous, Ontario and Quebec, have not.
As a result of this “geopolitical friction,” to use the words of University of California researchers, California wine exports to Canada fell by nearly 80% in 2025 compared with the year before. Unsurprisingly, Canadian sales of homegrown wines have soared.
Stick that in your terroir!
In response to the dramatic drop in exports, more than a dozen California members of Congress wrote last month to Quebec’s premier, Christine Fréchette, urging her to lift the retaliatory ban on U.S. wine and spirits.
“Reopening the market to American wine would restore consumer choice and signal a commitment to restoring fair and balanced trade for Québecois consumers and American wineries who have no connection to the underlying trade disputes,” the letter read.
Sen. Adam Schiff also wrote Fréchette asking her to resume the sale of California wine and U.S. spirits.
“The restriction on American wine has had damaging consequences for regional consumers, businesses, and producers who have no influence over national policies,” the California Democrat stated. “In fact, I have repeatedly voiced my opposition to and voted against the President’s harmful trade policies, including as they pertain to Canada.”
Fréchette’s response was, in a word: “Non!”
“In the context of the ongoing trade war, the premier continues to defend Quebec’s economic interests,” a spokesperson for Fréchette told CBC Radio. “This measure will remain in place as long as the United States maintains these unjustified tariffs. Our government will re-evaluate its position when the American administration reverses these measures.”
And that statement came before Trump upped the ante, along with the tariffs on Canada, which, presumably, doesn’t help matters.
Red or white?
Mike Thompson has seen the damage of Trump’s economic warfare firsthand. The St. Helena Democrat represents the heart of Wine Country and spearheaded, along with Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta of Carmel and Republican Rep. David Valadao of Hanford, the bipartisan overture to Quebec’s premier.
“I talked to a vintner today,” Thompson said during a drive this week through his sprawling Northern California district. “They went from an $11-million annual wine export to a $2-million annual wine export to Canada because of this.”
Thompson has introduced legislation, including a measure to reimburse wine producers for the money they’ve lost due to Trump’s tariffs, but the proposals have stalled in the House despite bipartisan support. His effort, Thompson dryly noted, “has not been warmly embraced by the administration.”
Meanwhile, the cross-border hostilities continue. Neither Trump nor Fréchette seems ready to budge, with California vintners still stuck in the middle.
So the question in Montreal and Toronto remains: What pairs best with poutine? Canadian white or red?
What else you should be reading
The must-read: Trump administration targeted California and other blue states for clean energy cuts
The deep dive: Justice Kennedy reflects on his time deciding the Constitution’s promise of liberty and equality
The L.A. Times Special: His nickname was ‘Satan.’ His political influence was immense
Until next time,
mzb
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Perspectives
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays Canada as a long-standing, friendly ally of the United States, emphasizing that Trump’s aggressive tariff posture toward such a cooperative neighbor amounts to an unnecessary “economic war” driven more by personal moods than by coherent economic or foreign policy strategy.[2][5]
It argues that the new 50% tariff on Canadian exports such as cement, furniture, dairy products and hockey sticks will further burden inflation-weary American consumers, while offering little evidence that the policy will deliver meaningful strategic or economic gains for the United States.[2][10]
The piece presents California’s wine industry as a prime example of collateral damage, noting that vintners are already grappling with rising production costs, shifting consumer preferences toward other alcoholic beverages, and climate-related threats such as wildfires, all of which are now compounded by trade turmoil.[2][5][7]
It describes Canada’s retaliatory response, highlighting that several provinces moved to stop purchasing U.S. alcohol after Trump’s tariff announcements and annexation rhetoric, with Ontario and Quebec maintaining bans that have sharply reduced American wine exports to Canada and helped boost domestic Canadian wine sales.[6][2]
The article underscores that California wineries, many of them small and family-run, have seen export revenues collapse as a result of these bans and tariffs, echoing industry data showing hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sales and layoffs that disproportionately hit smaller producers.[6][2]
It notes that more than a dozen California members of Congress, including Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Mike Thompson, sent bipartisan appeals to Quebec’s premier urging a reopening of the market, arguing that Canadian consumers and American wineries are being punished for national trade policies they did not craft or control.[6][2]
The piece emphasizes Quebec’s firm refusal to lift the ban while U.S. tariffs remain in place, quoting officials who insist the measure will stand as long as Washington maintains what they regard as unjustified duties, thereby reinforcing the sense that California wineries are trapped in a standoff between political leaders.[6][2]
Through Thompson’s account of a vintner whose exports to Canada plunged from roughly eight figures to low seven figures, the article illustrates the depth of the financial harm and notes that legislative efforts to compensate affected wineries have stalled, suggesting the Trump administration is resistant to measures that would blunt the impact of its trade policies.[2][1]
In closing, the article suggests that neither Trump nor Canadian leaders appear ready to compromise, leaving California vintners and U.S. consumers caught in the crossfire of a prolonged trade dispute that is reshaping cross-border wine flows and pushing Canadian buyers further toward homegrown products.[2][6]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, some voices within the American wine trade view tariffs on imported wine as a potential opportunity, arguing that higher costs for European bottles could “even the playing field” for domestic producers who have long struggled to compete with subsidized and lower-priced foreign wines.[3][8][4]
Building on that perspective, a number of small and mid-tier California wineries and grape growers express cautious optimism that reducing the flood of inexpensive imports might spur a renaissance in U.S. wines, encouraging retailers and consumers to discover more locally produced bottles, even though these producers also face higher input costs and lost export markets.[8][2][4]
Supporters of Trump’s broader trade agenda contend that tariffs are a necessary tool to bolster American manufacturing, narrow trade deficits and pressure trading partners they believe have taken advantage of the U.S. market; in this view, short-term disruption in sectors like wine is justified by the longer-term goal of strengthening domestic industry.[5][2]
Some participants in the wine business argue that European producers benefit from extensive government support and favorable regulations, and therefore maintain that aggressive U.S. tariffs are warranted to counter what they see as structural unfairness in global competition rather than as purely protectionist or retaliatory measures.[3][4]
Canadian officials and analysts, responding to criticism from U.S. vintners, defend provincial bans on American alcohol as targeted, legitimate countermeasures designed to protect local jobs and industries and to signal opposition to U.S. tariff policies, rather than as capricious actions aimed at harming California wineries specifically.[6][2]
Other commentators emphasize that the troubles facing California’s wine industry long predate the latest clash with Canada, pointing to falling demand for wine, changing consumer tastes toward seltzers and cocktails, health concerns, oversupply, climate impacts and rising domestic costs; from this standpoint, tariffs are just one stressor among many and not the sole cause of the current crisis.[2][5][7]
Additionally, some observers note that statutory limits on certain trade measures and recent legal and regulatory developments mean many wine tariffs are temporary and capped at relatively modest levels, arguing that businesses should focus more on adapting to structural market changes than on expecting permanent protection or relief from trade policy.[11][12]
Finally, there are industry stakeholders who, while wary of volatility, argue that the tariff fight may ultimately push U.S. producers and distributors to diversify markets, innovate in lower-priced segments and strengthen domestic supply chains, potentially leaving parts of the American wine ecosystem more resilient once the immediate trade tensions subside.[8][2][9]