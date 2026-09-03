Texas is red, California blue — but for how much longer? A Lone Star toss-up will tell
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- A closely fought Senate race and surprisingly competitive contest for Texas governor have raised Democratic hopes, again.
- A Democratic win in Texas would be huge, scrambling the presidential map in 2028 and beyond.
For more than three decades, California and Texas have been like tectonic plates drifting in opposite directions.
California, the ancestral land of Republicans Richard M. Nixon and Ronald Reagan, has become a Democratic stronghold. It’s been 20 years since a GOP candidate won statewide office.
Texas, which bred Democratic giants such as Sam Rayburn and Lyndon B. Johnson, has become a Republican fortress. A Democrat hasn’t been elected statewide in more than 30 years.
And yet with the midterm election about to enter its final, post-Labor Day sprint, Texas is home to not one but two competitive contests, for governor and U.S. Senate. It’s a stark contrast with California, where Democrat Xavier Becerra appears to be a shoo-in for governor and Adam Schiff, in 2024, waltzed into his Senate seat.
There’s still plenty of time between now and election day on Nov. 3. Democrats, to their deep consternation, have repeatedly seen their hopes rise, only to crash once Texans actually turn out to vote.
“You don’t take anything for granted,” said James Aldrete, a Democratic strategist in Austin, who’s watched for years as his party wandered fruitlessly in the campaign desert. “But there is beautiful native wildlife that grows in the desert, and it’s blooming right now.”
The question — for the moment, at least — is why California hasn’t budged while Texas has become a surprise battleground.
The answer involves individual personalities, demographics and political headwinds.
Of the two contests, the fight for Texas’ open Senate seat appears to be much closer. Election handicappers rate it a toss-up.
The Democrat, state Rep. James Talarico, is a highly gifted campaigner and prodigious fundraiser. But arguably the best thing he has going for his candidacy is his Republican opponent, Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, whose history of scandal, shady dealings and moral lapses trail him like dirty footprints on a white carpet.
Paxton stomped incumbent John Cornyn, with the help of President Trump, in a vicious GOP primary that left ill will among a number of Republicans. Had Cornyn won, many doubt the Senate seat would be in play.
‘A big ask’
In the race for governor, Republican Greg Abbott is facing Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa as he seeks an unprecedented fourth term — “a big ask of voters,” in the words of J. Miles Coleman, who analyzes elections at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the center’s forecasting project, recently moved the gubernatorial race to “likely Republican,” a shift away from “Safe Republican.”
Other election handicappers have done the same.
Texas has long fancied itself a place apart; secession is one recurring fantasy. But for all its perceived go-your-own-way independence, the state isn’t immune from broader trends, which helps explain why it’s suddenly in play.
“One of the external factors that’s making Texas competitive is the degree of wind in Democratic sails,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin.
Whether it’s anti-establishment anger, directed at the party in power, or frustration with Trump, his war-making and failure to deliver the sterling economy he promised, “when you think of the problems Republicans are having at the national level ... that’s helping Democrats here as well,” Henson said.
(Trump’s taint is also a problem for California Republican Steve Hilton, running for governor in a state where the president’s approval rating rests at the subbasement level.)
By the numbers
Henson, who conducts polling statewide, said another reason Texas is more competitive than California is simple mathematics: “Democrats [haven’t] fallen quite as far in Texas as Republicans have in California.”
Texas doesn’t register voters by party. But weighting political surveys by demographics and following election results, Henson expects about a 10% Republican turnout advantage in November. By contrast, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in California by nearly 2 to 1.
Yet another reason Texas appears to have grown more competitive is the apparent discontent of Latino voters, an increasingly important part of the state’s burgeoning electorate.
Though Latinos shifted strongly in Trump’s favor in 2024, many have grown disillusioned in the nearly two years since. “They’re moving away from both parties,” said Mike Madrid, a California strategist who’s spent decades studying the Latino vote. “When the environment is bad, they’re punishing whatever party is power.”
Two years ago, it was Democrats. Now it’s Republicans.
The four-seat gain Democrats need to win control once seemed all but out of reach. Odds are looking up, though the party still faces a tough path, with toss-up races in a half dozen (mostly red) states.
In recent years, as the country cleaved, California emerged as the unofficial capital of blue America, offering a political, social and cultural counterweight to Texas, the unofficial capital of red America. The two states anchor the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, and are key to their financial well-being and the success of their candidates nationwide.
A Democratic toehold in Texas would instantly scramble long-standing political calculations, starting with the 2028 presidential race.
“It changes the narrative. It changes the demographic strategy,” Madrid said. “It changes the 270 [electoral college] map. It changes the whole strategy.”
In short, a November win would be more than symbolic, or gratification after years of Democratic futility. It would be a political earthquake.
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Until next time,
mzb
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that while California has solidified into a deep-blue Democratic stronghold, Texas has shifted from a reliably Republican fortress into a genuine battleground, with competitive races for governor and U.S. Senate even as California’s statewide contests remain largely noncompetitive for Republicans.[13]
The piece suggests the open Texas Senate race is especially competitive because Democrat James Talarico is benefiting not only from strong fundraising and campaign skills but also from Republican nominee Ken Paxton’s ethics scandals and intra-party rifts, which some analysts say have made the seat a true toss-up.[9][12]
In parallel, the article argues that Gov. Greg Abbott’s bid for an unprecedented fourth term presents what one analyst calls “a big ask of voters,” and notes that respected handicappers have shifted the governor’s race from “safe” to “likely” Republican, underscoring that Democrats now have at least a plausible path in statewide contests that were once written off.[10][13]
The column contends that national headwinds facing Republicans, including frustration with the economy, persistent inflation and anger over Trump-era foreign policy, are helping make Texas more competitive, as polls of Latino and broader electorates show high disapproval of Trump’s performance and anxiety over the cost of living and war spending.[2][3][7][9][12]
The article argues that demographic and partisan math also explain the divergence between California and Texas, highlighting that Democrats have collapsed less in Texas than Republicans have in California; polling and registration data show Texas remains more balanced, while California Democrats hold a dominant edge, giving Democrats a smaller but real opening in Texas even as Republicans struggle to gain traction in California.[10][13]
The piece suggests Latino voters are central to Texas’ new competitiveness, describing how this growing electorate has swung sharply in recent cycles and is now showing signs of disillusionment with Republicans; multiple polls and turnout analyses indicate Latino Texans are punishing the party in power over economic and immigration concerns and are leaning back toward Democrats in the 2026 midterms.[1][2][3][4][5][6][9][11][12][14]
Building on that, the article argues that surging Latino turnout in majority-Latino counties and a strong Democratic lean in recent surveys—where Latinos favor Democratic candidates for governor, Senate and House by wide margins—provide the foundation for Democrats’ hopes that Texas may finally be slipping from the GOP’s grasp.[1][4][5][6][11][14]
Finally, the column contends that even a single statewide Democratic breakthrough in Texas would be a “political earthquake,” instantly reshaping the presidential electoral map, forcing both parties to rethink demographic strategies and undermining the long-standing idea of Texas as an unshakable red anchor for Republicans.[11][12]
Different views on the topic
At the same time, many election analysts continue to describe Texas as structurally favorable to Republicans, noting that despite Democratic momentum, the governor’s race is still rated “likely Republican” and that GOP-led redistricting was explicitly designed to secure additional congressional seats, reflecting confidence that the state remains fundamentally red.[4][10][13]
Commentary from Republican strategists, cited in coverage of Texas redistricting and Latino outreach, contends that the party’s strong performance with Latino voters in 2024—when Trump won a majority of the Latino vote in Texas and posted record gains—shows that Democratic strength among Latinos is far from guaranteed and that recent shifts could prove temporary.[4][12]
Analyses of the 2026 primaries emphasize that Latino voters should be viewed as a swing constituency rather than a reliable Democratic bloc, with reporting from NPR, the Texas Tribune and national outlets describing Latinos as younger, issue-driven voters who are open to either party and whose preferences remain fluid across cycles.[6][8][11][12]
Polling by UnidosUS and other groups underscores that many Latino Texans are dissatisfied with both parties, not just Republicans; the surveys show broad concern that neither side is doing enough on core economic issues and that both parties underperform their 2024 support levels, suggesting that Democratic gains may reflect protest voting more than durable realignment.[3][7][9]
Some election coverage notes that high Latino turnout in Democratic primaries does not automatically translate into November victories, with analysts cautioning that enthusiasm spikes in intraparty contests can fade and that Republicans still enjoy advantages in statewide races, including incumbency, conservative-leaning rural areas and favorable maps.[4][6][11][13]
Republican officials and allied commentators argue that their focus on economic themes, border security and law enforcement continues to resonate with many Latino voters, and contend that targeted outreach—including Spanish-language messaging and recruitment of Latino candidates—can restore or expand the coalition that produced GOP gains in 2020 and 2024.[4][9][12][14]
Additionally, some observers point out that even as Democrats see opportunity in Texas, California remains firmly in Democratic hands, and Republicans still view Texas as a critical bulwark against a coastal Democratic majority, arguing that incremental Democratic advances in one or two Texas races do not, by themselves, overturn the broader red-blue alignment of the two states.[10][13]