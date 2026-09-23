‘Cheat like hell.’ Trump’s summons to supporters lays bare his cynicism, hypocrisy
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- President Trump’s unusual and unseemly exhortation puts the lie to claims he’s seeking to fight election fraud.
- Nixon said ‘I am not a crook.’ Trump is urging Americans to act like crooks.
Love or hate him, it must be said: Donald Trump is the most extraordinary politician of our time.
He’s survived twin impeachments, a felony conviction, innumerable scandals, moral and ethical lapses, dunderheaded policies and countless exhibitions of heartlessness and bad taste, allowing him to reign over American life like no other figure in decades.
His political superpower has never been his breadth of knowledge, intelligence, compassion or his empathy. Rather, it’s Trump’s ability to overcome outrages that would buckle mere mortals, and that’s a function of sheer velocity. One offense is almost immediately superseded by the next, leaving little time to react, much less absorb their individual meaning and consequence.
“Flood the zone with s—” is how strategist Steve Bannon described the approach, a tactic employed by the red-baiting Joseph McCarthy, whose Cold War consigliere, Roy Cohn, went on to mentor Trump in the art of parry and thrust.
Recently, our president engaged in yet another of his unseemly acts, which quickly passed like so many other indecencies once fresh provocations arrived. (The banishment of disfavored news media from the White House; threats to tear down the Kennedy Center.) This one, though, is worth revisiting and examining as the country careens toward an election now less than six weeks away.
Cheat, Trump urged his supporters. Cheat like hell.
The setting was the recent Republican midterm convention in Dallas, a pageant of Trump’s ego and insecurities in full-parade dress. On the final night, in the second of two keynote speeches, Trump asked those in attendance to raise their right hands and swear to the following:
“I pledge, to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends, I’ll do it any way, I don’t care if I’m registered or not, I’m gonna try and cheat like hell like [Democrats] do” — here supplicants regaled Trump with laughter — “I am gonna go out and I’m going to get my friends and family and we are going to vote on November 3rd, or we are going to vote before that!”
Breaking new ground
A brief programming note: This is not normal.
As Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA’s School of Law, put it: “Trump framed his comments as though he were making a joke. But it’s a deadly serious thing to be joking about.”
Trump’s performance as president has always been layered with a certain amount of shtick, especially when he’s placed in his preferred setting, which is standing before a microphone in front of a rapturous crowd. Lest it be forgotten, Trump stepped into the political arena from the world of reality television, which supposedly made him more authentic. His violation of norms and trampling of protocols has come to be known — and celebrated by acolytes — as simply “Trump being Trump.”
Still, it’s a remarkable thing when the president of the United States urges people to cheat.
Richard M. Nixon, in the throes of Watergate, famously declared, “I am not a crook.” Donald Trump, his approval rating slumping toward Nixonian levels, is urging Americans to act like crooks.
Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor, can’t recall any president ever saying anything remotely similar.
“It’s an example of how manifestly unfit [Trump] is to serve as the chief executive with a constitutional imperative to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’” Levitt, who worked on voting rights in the Biden administration, wrote in an email. “Exhorting your own followers to break the law is pretty directly inconsistent with his own oath of office.”
And it is, as Levitt noted, not the first time Trump transgressed his sworn vow to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”
A history of election denial
What’s rich — and telling — about the latest breach is Trump urging supporters to cheat even as he pretends to fight to protect the sanctity of our voting process.
From the time he was defeated in the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Trump has consistently sought to undermine the will of voters and cast doubt on elections he didn’t like — a petulant pattern that culminated in the violent attempt to overturn his beyond-doubt loss in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Barabak: Integrity on the ballot: Election deniers target secretary of state races in key states
Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy has elevated the importance of election oversight. Election deniers are on the ballot in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin and could cause mischief in 2028.
Since returning to the White House — felonies, impeachments and all — Trump has continued his attempts to vandalize our election system, using the powers of the presidency to harass election workers, pursue phantom fraudsters, gerrymander House seats, undermine faith in our democracy and seek to prevent Americans from voting by mail, as Trump himself prefers.
As the subversive Dallas “pledge” makes clear, Trump’s exertions have never been about ensuring free and fair elections. Instead, he’s trying to rig the system to avoid what could be a midterm nightmare for the beleaguered president and his fellow Republicans.
Levitt said there’s no reason to think Trump supporters will cheat en masse, any more than one should believe Trump when, as seems inevitable, he cries fraud if results fail to go his way on Nov. 3. “For him, it’s all just vibes,” Levitt said, “with no factual content.”
Elections have consequences. Words matter.
Especially when they’re coming from the mouth of a president who’s abundantly shown his willingness to lie, cheat and steal to get his way.
What else you should be reading
Get smart: California Republicans walk a tightrope as Trump jumps into midterms campaigning
The deep dive: Despite court wins, California election war with Trump rages on
The L.A. Times Special: Three ballot measures on housing, medical research but only one no-brainer
Until next time,
mzb
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that Trump’s political durability rests less on knowledge or empathy than on overwhelming the public with successive controversies, making each outrage difficult to absorb before another replaces it.
- It contends that the Dallas pledge represented an unusually direct attack on the rule of law because a sitting president appeared to encourage supporters to vote illegally, including people who were not registered. Election law generally requires registration in every state except North Dakota, while federal law prohibits false registration and other forms of election fraud.[3][2]
- The piece suggests that treating the remarks as a joke does not resolve their seriousness. Trump’s words were delivered through a staged, repeat-after-me pledge before a partisan crowd, and election-law experts quoted in the article viewed the exhortation as inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to enforce the law.
- The article further argues that Trump’s call to “cheat like hell” exposes a contradiction in his stated concern about election integrity. The president has repeatedly alleged election fraud by Democrats while pursuing policies and rhetoric that, in the article’s view, erode confidence in elections and threaten voting access.
- Finally, the piece maintains that Trump’s election-related claims are primarily self-serving: allegations of fraud and demands for extraordinary loyalty are portrayed as tools to protect Republican power and preemptively discredit unfavorable results, rather than principled efforts to secure fair elections.
Different views on the topic
- Republican lawmakers and other defenders have characterized the “cheat like hell” language as hyperbole or a joking appeal for supporters to maximize lawful turnout, rather than a literal instruction to commit voter fraud.[8][5]
- That interpretation is supported by the broader context of the remarks: Trump urged attendees to bring family and friends to vote and said, jokingly, that people could vote Democratic. ABC News described the pledge as part of an effort to mobilize the convention crowd for the midterms, even as Trump used exaggerated and inflammatory language.[7]
- From this perspective, the episode is better understood as theatrical political rhetoric aimed at energizing a nervous Republican base than as evidence that mass illegal voting was being organized. The available reporting does not establish that Trump’s supporters actually committed election fraud as a result of the pledge.[1][8]
- The White House has instead placed responsibility for declining public confidence in elections on Democrats, with spokesperson Lauren Bis attributing election distrust to “extreme Democrats.”[6] That defense reflects the administration’s broader argument that its election proposals are intended to prevent fraud and protect electoral legitimacy, not undermine it.
- Even under the more charitable interpretation, federal authorities distinguish lawful turnout efforts from illegal voting, false registration and multiple voting; the Justice Department identifies those acts as election offenses, while the Election Assistance Commission directs unregistered voters to follow the registration rules and deadlines in their states.[4][2][3]