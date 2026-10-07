Hilton makes history in California governor’s race. But not the kind he had in mind
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- The California Republican is plowing new ground with a TV spot with a soft-core porn vibe and an attack on his Democratic rival as ‘Bitch-Ass Becerra.’
- The provocations are garnering Hilton plenty of attention though probably not winning him very many new votes.
Let’s pretend for a moment you’re a Republican running for governor in the blue, blue state of California.
Your prospect of winning is small. So small, you could peer through a microscope, blink and miss it. How, then do you draw voters to your candidacy and boost your chances?
Actually, let’s not pretend. A very real flesh-and-blood Republican, Steve Hilton, is running for California governor and if your idea for grabbing attention doesn’t involve a make-believe lesbian couple, double entendre and a soft-core porn vibe, you’re very clearly lacking in imagination.
Hilton ran an ad featuring just such elements, garnering coast-to-coast notice, millions of views and ensuring the tagline — “Now lick it” — while not as resonant as, say, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” will forever live in political infamy.
What the spot tries to do, convince folks in this left-leaning redoubt to be venturesome and vote for Hilton, is not the least offensive, though your friendly political columnist, hardly a prude, found the execution a bit, well, icky.
Being a cis white male of a certain age, however, means perhaps we shouldn’t be the one to judge. We’re certainly not the target audience. So we turned to two of the youngish, hippest people we know, Daughters No. 1 & 2, who are both well-accomplished 30-somethings and truly upstanding citizens.
What follows is their spontaneous reaction.
Daughter No. 1: “Stupid, infantilizing.”
Daughter No. 2: “Wtf is this fake woke AI ad? Ew.”
(For the record, Hilton said the ad was not AI generated. He apologized, sort of, to those who took offense.)
We also asked the Fabulous Mrs Z. — who has impeccable judgment, notwithstanding all the years she’s stayed married to your friendly political columnist — for her response. “It’s just so strange and stupid,” she said. “Why would he approve this ad? It makes me question his judgment.”
What do the pros say?
Of course, that’s just four people — one of whom doesn’t even live in California — so it’s not much of a sample.
For more insight, we turned to some political professionals.
And who better to weigh in than Fred Davis, the madcap genius behind another infamous California campaign spot, the so-called Demon Sheep ad he concocted for Carly Fiorina’s 2010 U.S. Senate campaign. The Felliniesque production included lightning bolts, a Roman column and a man covered in sheepskin crawling on all fours and leering with a glowing red eye — the point being that Fiorina’s rival, Tom Campbell, was supposedly a profligate wolf in fiscal-conservative sheep clothing.
Strange, yes, but definitely more memorable than an accountant in green eyeshade laboring over the books.
Anyway, Davis — who’s featured Paris Hilton, bad hair and a giant rat in a crown as part of his out-there oeuvre — loved the new Hilton campaign spot, calling it “super attention-getting, super interesting.” (Which is not the least surprising from a man whose chosen epitaph is, “If you don’t notice it, why bother?”)
“I think it’s a brilliantly done ad,” Davis said, “wonderfully written.” And, he added, “I can’t imagine it gaining him one vote.”
Which was sort of the point, no?
Kevin Spillane also appreciates Hilton’s effort, given his own Sisyphean struggles as a Republican strategist in California.
“They’re doing something out there and on the edge. I don’t fault them for that,” said Spillane, who supports Hilton and has contributed to his campaign. “It’s a clever concept of trying to get people to do something that they’re not used to doing.”
Which is to say vote for a Republican for statewide office in California.
But Spillane, too, questioned the execution. “I actually was fine with the ad until they got to the ‘lick it’ line,” he said, insisting he is also no prude. “That’s just a little too explicitly sexual.”
Running, not advancing
To his credit, Hilton has been running hard for governor. Much harder than his Democratic rival and the prohibitive front-runner, Xavier Becerra. Hilton has issued an abundance of policy proposals and spoken before pretty much any group or microphone-wielding reporter or podcaster who’ll have him.
None of which has garnered Hilton anywhere near the publicity captured by his racy “Just Try It, California” ad.
The two San Francisco Democrats have spent decades in tacit competition. Newsom said he would defer to Harris in the presidential race. Did he just give her the upper hand?
Even before the spot aired, Hilton broke new ground during last week’s gubernatorial debate when he noted a former member of the Biden administration had referred to Becerra as a “bitch-ass” — apparently the first time that compound adjective had been used in such a high-falutin’ setting. Hilton shortly followed with a website, “Bitch-Ass” Becerra,” that outlines the alleged failures of the Democrat as President Biden’s Health secretary and during his time as California’s attorney general.
(For the record, Susan Rice, who used the epithet and was accused of creating an “abusive and dehumanizing workplace” as head of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, responded by stating her support for Becerra’s gubernatorial candidacy.)
It’s hard to see Hilton’s name-calling winning him a great many votes, any more than his risque campaign commercial, but maybe that’s beside the point. Maybe, as my columnizing colleague Gustavo Arellano suggested in his debate review, Hilton is merely auditioning for a return to his old commentator position on Fox News.
Hilton’s edgy attitude and pugnacious put-downs would place him right at home among the network’s collection of trolls, provocateurs and Democrat-bashing gargoyles.
But Hilton should leave the advertising to someone else.
What else you should be reading
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The L.A. Times Special: What’s going to happen in the midterm election? Find out here. (Maybe)
Until next time,
mzb
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that Steve Hilton’s sexually suggestive “Just Try It, California” ad has succeeded at attracting attention but may not persuade voters to support a Republican in a heavily Democratic state. Its “lick it” punchline, the piece suggests, is more likely to be remembered as political infamy than as an effective case for Hilton.
- Although the column acknowledges that some political professionals admire the ad’s creativity and willingness to break from conventional campaigning, it notes that even those supporters doubt it will win votes; one also objected to its explicitly sexual closing line.
- The piece questions whether Hilton’s provocative tactics serve his gubernatorial campaign or chiefly draw attention to his persona, suggesting that his insults and edgy style may look more like an audition for a media role than a persuasive argument to California voters.
Different views on the topic
- Hilton defends the ad as a humorous, provocative way to reach Californians who are dissatisfied with the state’s direction but might not ordinarily consider voting Republican. He says campaigns need to be conducted differently and has described the response he received as largely positive.[1][2]
- Some Republican strategists and supporters view the attention-grabbing approach as a reasonable attempt to reach voters beyond the party’s usual base. Kevin Spillane, a Hilton supporter and donor, praised the concept of asking voters to consider something unfamiliar, even as he criticized the final sexual innuendo.[1]
- Other Republicans, including candidates in the same election, have condemned the ad as creepy, weird or an inappropriate sexualized portrayal of young women. Their criticism reflects concern that the spot could repel voters and undermine the party’s appeal, rather than help make the case for a Republican candidate.[1][2]