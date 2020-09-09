Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
VIDEO | 04:32
Newsom signs into law new financial assistance for small businesses
Newsom signed legislation on Wednesday that will provide financial assistance for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Sep. 9, 2020
2:19 PM
