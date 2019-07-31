Celebrities take to Twitter with reactions to Democratic debates in Detroit

Many of politically active Hollywood’s usual suspects took to Twitter during both nights of the Democratic presidential debate this week to express amusement, outrage and support.

On Wednesday, some opined on the healthcare discussion, with California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden clashing early on.

CNN knows were its bread is buttered: get Biden and Kamala fighting! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2019

Dana: Senator Harris, would you like to respond to Senator Gillibrand?

Kamala: Nah, let me get back to this Biden fella. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KMcJ2ATGov — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 1, 2019

Advertisement

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also came out swinging against Biden.

Oh Snap Cory calls Biden out so hard- you can’t have it both ways if you wanna namedrop Obama every two secs Daddy #DemDebate2 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 1, 2019

Ol’ Man Biden just said “malarkey” on the talking radio! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 1, 2019

Biden needs to regroup on debate prep after tonight. Because, he is really struggling. #DemDebate2 — deray (@deray) August 1, 2019

Advertisement

Reacting to the attacks on Biden, Bill Maher called the opening minutes of the debate “a victory” for President Trump.

What a victory that segment was! For the people who'll be making Trump's campaign ads next year. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2019

Trevor Noah, meanwhile, took issue with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sideburns.

Does anyone else feel personally victimized by Bill de Blasio's sideburns? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cDxrXxKM9E — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019 Trevor Noah takes issue with Bill de Blasio’s …IN

A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. suggesting that the next debate be held on Comedy Central was greeted with great enthusiasm and a reference to an infamous email about a notorious Trump Tower meeting.

If it's what you say, we love it, especially later in the summer https://t.co/0yjwdEswjm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, was missing candidate and spiritual author Marianne Williamson.

Watching this debate without Marianne Williamson is like watching #GameOfThrones without Melisandre. #DemDebate2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 1, 2019

On Tuesday night, Silverman, Samantha Bee and others pointed to the progressive policy positions and combatively forthright style of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren has a plan to make this debate go better. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 31, 2019

Moment of the debate https://t.co/mqCLWmk5HS — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 31, 2019

Advertisement

Seth MacFarlane inched closer to officially endorsing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while wondering if former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and “Law and Order” actor Dann Florek are actually the same person.

Have we ever seen John Delaney and Dann Florek in the same place at the same time? pic.twitter.com/OsQOZE8p3M — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2019

The “Daily Show” suggested that the meerkat was doing better in the polls than Delaney.

The meerkat is polling higher pic.twitter.com/w2yOoJ4jrB — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2019

A few celebs offered up Marianne Williamson observations:

Marianne Williamson needs to write the speeches for some of the other candidates. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson is like if the trailer for the movie #Cats became a person. #DemDebate — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2019

Alyssa Milano wants to see the Democrats address women’s rights: