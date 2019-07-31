Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Celebrities take to Twitter with reactions to Democratic debates in Detroit

Democratic debate
Sen. Michael Bennet, from left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, businessman Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard onstage in Detroit.
(Associated Press)
By Tina DauntStaff Writer 
July 31, 2019
8:55 PM
Many of politically active Hollywood’s usual suspects took to Twitter during both nights of the Democratic presidential debate this week to express amusement, outrage and support.

On Wednesday, some opined on the healthcare discussion, with California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden clashing early on.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also came out swinging against Biden.

Reacting to the attacks on Biden, Bill Maher called the opening minutes of the debate “a victory” for President Trump.

Trevor Noah, meanwhile, took issue with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sideburns.

A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. suggesting that the next debate be held on Comedy Central was greeted with great enthusiasm and a reference to an infamous email about a notorious Trump Tower meeting.

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, was missing candidate and spiritual author Marianne Williamson.

On Tuesday night, Silverman, Samantha Bee and others pointed to the progressive policy positions and combatively forthright style of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Seth MacFarlane inched closer to officially endorsing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while wondering if former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and “Law and Order” actor Dann Florek are actually the same person.

The “Daily Show” suggested that the meerkat was doing better in the polls than Delaney.

A few celebs offered up Marianne Williamson observations:

Alyssa Milano wants to see the Democrats address women’s rights:

PoliticsEntertainment & ArtsCampaign 2020
Tina Daunt
Tina Daunt is a reporter covering the 2020 campaign for the Los Angeles Times.
