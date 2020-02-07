Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump ousts Gordon Sondland, ambassador who testified in impeachment inquiry

Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, waits to testify Nov. 20 before the House Intelligence Committee.
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Feb. 7, 2020
4:34 PM
President Trump has ousted Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, who delivered damaging testimony during the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland said in a statement Friday that Trump intends to recall him, effective immediately. The action came just hours after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the impeachment case, was escorted out of the White House complex.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.

Sondland was a crucial witness in the House impeachment inquiry, telling investigators that “everyone was in the loop” on Trump’s desire to press Ukraine for politically charged investigations. He told lawmakers how he came to understand that there was a “quid pro quo” connecting a desired White House visit for Ukraine’s leader and an announcement that the country would conduct the investigations the president wanted.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
