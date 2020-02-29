Tom Steyer’s dance moves go viral, at his expense. He’s not alone among dancing candidates

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer may have drawn as much ridicule as anything else for the video of him dancing to a rap song at a campaign event, but at least he’s in good company.

The Bay Area billionaire had yet to collect a delegate ahead of the South Carolina primary and was polling around 2% nationally at press time. However, early results from South Carolina on Saturday put him in third place there, with about 13% of the vote at press time, perhaps because he has conducted more than 50 campaign events there. Some 16% of his supporters were listed as African American, according to Politico — well below the 21% average for all Democratic candidates. At a Friday night rally at historically black Allen University in Columbia, Steyer was joined onstage by Juvenile for a rendition of the rapper’s 1999 hit, “Back That Azz Up.” Though the candidate did wield a mic, he largely left the verses to the pro (Steyer’s wife and daughter served as backup dancers). Footage of the spectacle was suddenly everywhere, in tweets, retweets, social media and news stories.

The supreme beings running the simulation are crowding around the monitor watching Tom Steyer and Juvenile pic.twitter.com/sLshxvWDca — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 29, 2020

The jokes at the candidate’s expense flew. While there was no Eminem-style battle-rap beatdown, Steyer may have some bruises after all this.

Advertisement

Some predicted (jokingly) that the stunt would radically shift Steyer’s fortunes.

The exit poll I commissioned showed something different. 32% of voters said they switched to Tom Steyer after seeing this video of him dancing to "Back dat Azz Up"



Full result

Steyer 41%

Sanders 23%

Biden 18%

Buttigieg 8%

Warren 6%

Klobuchar 3%

Gabbard 1%



CC @McGeeReport https://t.co/oVwpDs8lBM pic.twitter.com/HCDZ88Ndqm — Rainbow Jeremy (@PredictIt 🐋) (@rainbow_jeremy_) February 29, 2020

One Twitter wag created an account simply to dub in various song choices to Steyer’s moves. Here, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling” gets the honors:

Cut to the Feeling, Carly Rae Jepsen pic.twitter.com/m8hKz74VQb — Tom Steyer dances to (@tomsteyerdances) February 29, 2020

Even James Woods, a Trump supporter and prominent conservative voice in Hollywood, chimed in.



Advertisement

I woke up with back pain this morning and thought nothing would cure it. Oddly enough this video of Tom Steyer in a tie, disco overbite and all, “getting down” with Juvenile in his pointless bid for the presidency took the pain away. It was a miracle. #MakeItStopDearLord https://t.co/58j7Rv5ay4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 29, 2020

To be fair, Steyer is hardly the first presidential candidate to prove unlikely to win a season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Combat veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg may have raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, but he failed to raise the roof.

These moves would not raise the roof of a doll house.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been known to cut a rug — even giving 23 different female partners a twirl just months after a heart attack. That wasn’t his only turn on the floor: In other, undated footage, Sanders trips the light fantastic.

What clowns would do for a black vote. Meanwhile Bernie dancing too lmao pic.twitter.com/O9dwbJqirv — BamAdebayoHomer (@Heatles9) February 29, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) got points for a wider variety of moves at a Brooklyn rally, though she did lean slightly toward the “King Tut.” She fared a bit better here:

Elizabeth Warren dancing

Advertisement

But Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) probably wins this contest based on rhythm and energy.

.@amyklobuchar makes an entrance at the Polk County Steak Fry, stopping to dance with a drum line outside the entrance pic.twitter.com/TZCtqh1JX5 — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) September 21, 2019

Though if the Democratic primary were a dance-off, it seems clear Andrew Yang would never have dropped out ...

I posted a GIF OF @AndrewYang dancing (reposted GIF). That certainly wasn’t meant as an attack. 🇺🇸🖖❤️You do you, I am #StillVotingYang since he is on my primary ballot in my home state and the candidate I believe in. Why would I compromise when none of the others appeal to me?🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VFmpN3SCyq — Jenni 🧢 (@jenjen_8675309) February 21, 2020

... and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) might be measuring the drapes in the Oval Office.

As Kamala says, being a leader is not about who you beat down. It’s about who you lift up.



Here she is lifting up our Baltimore staff tonight. Cheers to our leader. pic.twitter.com/Fj5gQ4Xo1o — Lily Adams (@adamslily) December 4, 2019

Whether Steyer’s turn in the barrel as “dancing fool” will cost him votes is questionable. It’s hard to imagine President Trump ever won a contest on “Dance Fever.”

Donald Trump “dances” at church service

Advertisement

And though he gets marks for enthusiasm, former President George W. Bush didn’t have such sharp moves, either.