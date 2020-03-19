Spike in jobless claims due to coronavirus provides dramatic evidence that economy is stalling

Providing dramatic evidence of soaring layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government reported Thursday that new unemployment insurance claims spiked last week to the highest level in 2½ years.

First-time jobless claims for the week ending Saturday jumped by 70,000, or about one-third, from just the prior week. And analysts say that’s just the beginning as employers have only in recent days begun to cut their payrolls in response to business closures and lockdowns across the country caused by the spreading virus.

“Today’s jobless claims statistics provide the confirmation, if it was needed, that the economy has just fallen over the cliff and is turning down into a recession,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank in New York.

The Labor Department said 281,000 people filed first-time unemployment insurance claims last week, the highest level since September 2017.

