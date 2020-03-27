House hopes for voice vote approving $2-trillion coronavirus rescue package

From across the country, House members hustled to return to Washington ahead of a scheduled Friday vote on a $2-trillion economic relief package aimed at pumping money directly into Americans’ pockets while also helping hospitals, businesses, and state and local governments struggling with the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

House leaders had hoped to hold a simple voice vote, to protect members from potentially contracting the coronavirus by traveling and gathering in the Capitol. But they recalled hundreds of members after libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) threatened to insist that a quorum — 216 members at the moment — be present, and force a roll call vote.

Democratic and Republican leaders have signed off on the bill, which passed with a 96-0 Senate vote Wednesday. After days of intense conference calls with House members, the leaders believe it would pass with an overwhelming majority. President Trump has vowed to sign the bill.

Still, the threat that a single representative might object left lawmakers hopping into cars to drive or finding last-minute flights back to Washington in case they need to be present to pass the largest single economic aid package in U.S. history.

Trump lambasted Massie on Twitter on Friday morning, saying the congressman should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous......and costly,” Trump tweeted.

Among those who rushed to the Capitol were California Democrats Gil Cisneros of Yorba Linda, Mike Levin of San Juan Capistrano, Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles and Brad Sherman of Northridge, who each tweeted about catching a cross-country red-eye flight to be in the Capitol ahead of the morning vote.

Gomez tweeted, “Flying back to DC to vote for the stimulus bill. It could pass on a voice vote but some members want to make a statement by potentially asking for an in-person vote. Not all my colleagues can go back for health reasons. So, I’m doing it for them & for my constituents.”

Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán of San Pedro, one of those who could not return, replied to thank Gomez: “My 79 year old mom with Alzheimers whom I am a nightly caregiver for and I thank you!”

Along with providing a one-time direct payout of up to $1,200 for most American adults, the bill includes $500 billion in loans to struggling businesses, $377 billion in loans and grants for small businesses, $150 billion for local, state and tribal governments facing a drop in revenue and $130 billion for hospitals dealing with an onslaught of patients.

The package also blocks foreclosures and evictions during the crisis on properties where the federal government backs the mortgage; pauses federal student loan payments for six months and waives the interest; gives states millions of dollars to begin planning for the November election by offering mail or early voting, and provides more than $25 billion for food assistance programs such as SNAP.

