From hospital bed, Ginsburg challenges Trump plan to limit Obamacare’s birth-control coverage

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaking Wednesday from a hospital room in Baltimore, sharply challenged the Trump administration’s plan to exempt employers with religious or moral objections to birth control from an Obamacare rule mandating that most health plans offer it.

“You are shifting the cost of the employer’s religious beliefs on to the women who don’t share those beliefs,” she told Trump’s Solicitor General Noel Francisco, during an oral argument conducted via a telephone conference between justices and attorneys in response to the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

That already-unprecedented accommodation by the Supreme Court led to another first: a justice participating in an oral argument from a hospital bed. Ginsburg was admitted Tuesday to Johns Hopkins Hospital after suffering from an infection related to gallstones. She is expected to be released Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to phone in to the oral arguments and participate.

The Affordable Care Act promised women “seamless coverage” for contraceptives, but under the administration’s plan, “the women end up getting nothing,” she said. “The only way for them to get the contraceptive coverage is to pay out of pocket, precisely what Congress wanted to avoid.”

The extraordinary exchange highlighted an argument in which the justices sounded closely split in this clash between religious rights and women’s rights.

Three years ago, the Trump administration proposed to give employers, including universities and private companies, the right to opt out of providing contraceptives to employees.

If the rules are upheld, between 70,000 and 126,000 women will lose coverage for contraceptives this year, according to the administration. Women’s rights advocates say the number is likely to be far higher, depending on how many employers seek to opt out of the requirement.

Trump’s lawyers had hoped the court’s conservatives would side with the administration. But Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. did not sound ready to rule squarely for the government.

In the past, the court had approved compromise plans that allowed religious employers to avoid paying directly for contraceptives, but with the understanding that their insurers would step in to cover women.

Democratic state attorneys from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California, among others, went to court to challenge the Trump administration’s regulations, which were blocked from taking effect nationwide by federal judges.

The justices were hearing the administration’s appeal Wednesday in a case called Trump vs. Pennsylvania.

Ever since Obamacare made contraceptive coverage a required feature of most health insurance plans, it has been under attack from religious conservatives.

Churches and other houses of worship were exempted from the requirement, and the Obama administration devised an accommodation that allowed religious charities and others to opt out of paying directly for contraceptives. Instead, their health insurers covered the cost, since birth control saved them money when compared to a pregnancy and child birth.

The Supreme Court upheld such an accommodation for the owners of the Hobby Lobby Stores in 2014 because the chain’s owners objected to paying directly for contraceptives. By a 5-4 vote, the court said the insurance requirement put a “substantial burden” on the religious freedom of the owners.

But that accommodation did not go far enough for some religious conservatives, and they insisted the government must exempt some employers entirely — including their insurers — from providing contraceptives.

The Trump administration proposed regulations in 2017 to do just that. The exemption covers those with “moral” as well as religious objections.