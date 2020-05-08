White House aide tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Pence trip

A White House aide has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter, the second person working at the executive residence to contract the virus this week.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to Iowa on Friday to discuss the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on churches and on the food supply. But his plane left Joint Base Andrews outside Washington more than an hour behind schedule after some passengers exited the aircraft.

It wasn’t clear if the delay was related to the positive virus test.

The people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the positive test hasn’t been announced. Earlier in the week, a member of the military who works on the White House grounds tested positive for the virus.

Other White House staffers who were in contact with the infected aide are being tested, the people said. President Trump and Pence said Thursday that they are each now tested daily for the virus.