Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

FBI serves warrant on senator in investigation of stock sales linked to coronavirus

Richard Burr
The FBI seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone as part of Justice Department investigation into his stock trades before coronavirus struck U.S. and devastated economy.
(J. Scott Applewhite / AP)
By Del Quentin WilberStaff Writer 
May 13, 2020
6:54 PM
UPDATED 6:54 PM
Share
WASHINGTON  — 

Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action.

The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work.

Burr sold a significant percentage of his stock portfolio in 33 different transactions on Feb. 13, just as his committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings and a week before the stock market declined sharply. Much of the stock was invested in businesses that in subsequent weeks were hit hard by the plunging market.

Advertisement

Burr and other senators received briefings from U.S. public health officials before the stock sales.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return phone messages seeking comment. A spokeswoman for Burr did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Burr’s selloff—which was publicly disclosed in ranges – amounted to between $628,000 and $1.72 million. The stock trades were first reported by ProPublica.

Staff Writer Jennifer Haberkorn contributed to this report.

PoliticsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Del Quentin Wilber
Follow Us
Del Quentin Wilber is an enterprise and investigative reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau, focusing on criminal justice and national security matters.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement