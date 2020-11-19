Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

California considers emergency COVID-19 workplace safety rules as infections rise

Workers demonstrate at the Amazon delivery hub in Hawthorne on May 1.
Workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart and Shipt demand their employers provide them with better protections from the coronavirus at a May 1 demonstration at the Amazon delivery hub in Hawthorne.
(Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)
By Jie Jenny Zou Staff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

A six-member board overseeing the safety of California’s workplaces on Thursday will consider imposing new rules intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has been surging across the state.

The new guidelines, if approved, would apply to most of the state’s workers, except for those in healthcare who are covered by a different law. The discussion by the board overseeing California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Essential workers — many of them Latino, Black, immigrant and in low-wage sectors — have been disproportionately sickened by the illness. Virginia and Oregon have passed similar emergency rules to address the rise in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

California

California at a coronavirus crossroads as average number of new cases hits record high

COSTA MESA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: A person deposits their test into a bin as 360 Clinic health care worker working with the Orange County Health Care Agency and city of Costa Mesa conduct testing at the drive-through self-administered COVID-19 testing super site at the Orange County Fair & Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA. California is approaching 1 million cases, although the spread remains slower in the state than in other hot spots across the country. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

California at a coronavirus crossroads as average number of new cases hits record high

California has never experienced sustained daily coronavirus case counts this high — even during the mid-summer COVID-19 surge.
Advertisement

This week, California set a record for daily positive cases, recording 13,412 new infections Monday. More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide; more than 18,000 people in the state have died from the disease. On Monday, state officials responded to the surge by announcing a dramatic rollback in reopenings.

Nationwide, there have been 11 million infections, with experts projecting as many as 298,000 total deaths by early December.

Times’ reporting earlier this year revealed Cal/OSHA has struggled to respond to an avalanche of COVID-19-related complaints since the pandemic began. The agency has been plagued by severe understaffing and other long-standing issues that worker advocates say jeopardize its mission to protect the state’s workers.

PoliticsCaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Jie Jenny Zou

Jie Jenny Zou is an investigative reporter with the Washington bureau at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement