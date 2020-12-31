Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation

President Trump is cutting short his Florida holiday vacation and returning to Washington on Thursday, one day earlier than expected for reasons that the White House did not explain.

The White House announced the abrupt change in the president’s schedule late Wednesday, hours after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he would raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

It’s a futile attempt to remain in power that Trump has been pushing following the failure of scores of legal challenges to the election outcome by his campaign, including at the Supreme Court.

The schedule change also means that Trump will miss the glitzy New Year’s Eve party held annually at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Neither Trump nor the White House explained why he decided to shorten a vacation that had been expected to end Friday.

Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, arrived at his Mar-a-Lago home after dark Dec. 23 and spent practically the entire vacation focused on the futile attempt to overturn the election he lost to Biden. That includes the effort to have Republican lawmakers challenge the vote when Congress meets Jan. 6 to affirm Biden’s 306-232 win in the electoral college.

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-controlled House already had said they would object on Trump’s behalf during the count of electoral votes. They needed at least one senator to join them to force votes in both chambers, and Hawley stepped up.

The GOP objections, however, will not prevent Biden from being sworn in as president Jan. 20 or Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as vice president.

While he has remained focused on the effort to stay in power, Trump has stayed mum on major developments during the holiday break, including a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, the discovery in California and Colorado of a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus and Tuesday’s death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) from COVID-19.

Since losing the election and beginning a campaign to overturn the outcome, the usually chatty Trump has avoided engaging with reporters, even those who accompanied him to Florida. He went as far as barring them from his Christmas Day remarks to U.S. troops, which is the type of event the White House typically opens for news coverage.