Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Former Rep. Katie Hill loses first round in her lawsuit alleging revenge porn

Katie Hill stands at a podium in front of an American flag.
A judge ruled that the publication of intimate pictures of Katie Hill was protected by the First Amendment.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Seema MehtaStaff Writer 
Share

A British tabloid did not violate California’s revenge-porn law by publishing intimate pictures of then-Rep. Katie Hill without her consent, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail’s news gathering and publication of images depicting a nude Hill brushing another woman’s hair and holding a bong are protected by the 1st Amendment, and the content of the pictures was in the public interest because of Hill’s position as an elected official, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco wrote in a decision that dismissed Hill’s case against the Daily Mail.

Hill vowed to appeal.

“Today, we lost in court because a judge — not a jury — thinks revenge porn is free speech. This fight has massive implications for any woman who ever wants to run for office, so quitting isn’t an option,” Hill tweeted.

Advertisement

An attorney for the Daily Mail declined comment.

Politics

Q&A: What you need to know about the fall of Democratic rising star Rep. Katie Hill

Katie Hill speaks to supporters at campaign night party at The Canyon in Santa Clarita

Politics

Q&A: What you need to know about the fall of Democratic rising star Rep. Katie Hill

Katie Hill’s meteoric congressional career is coming to an abrupt end.

More Coverage

Katie Hill’s fast political rise met a quick fall amid shifting politics in #MeToo era
Abcarian: Hill messed up, but she should not have resigned

Hill, a 33-year-old Democrat, was elected to Congress to represent northern Los Angeles County in 2018, flipping a traditionally Republican seat. She was viewed as a rising star in the party but resigned less than a year later after the Daily Mail and the conservative Red State website published the photos along with a story accusing Hill of inappropriate behavior with a campaign staffer and a congressional aide. (Hill denied the affair with the aide, which would have violated House rules, but admitted to having a relationship with the campaign staffer, which she conceded was inappropriate because the woman was a subordinate.)

Hill sued the Daily Mail, Red State, journalist Jennifer Van Laar and ex-husband Kenneth Heslap, arguing they violated California’s revenge-porn law by distributing and/or publishing the intimate photographs.

Advertisement

The media outlets and Van Laar argued that Hill failed to meet the requirements of the law because they were not the original distributors of the images, because Hill’s nipples and genitals were redacted in the published pictures, and because of a “public interest” exemption. They asserted a 1st Amendment right to publish information about an elected official’s behavior that is newsworthy.

Van Laar’s motion to dismiss the case against her is scheduled to be heard Thursday and Red State’s later this month. Hill’s ex-husband has not filed any paperwork and does not have a lawyer on file in the case.

Politics

Amid sex trafficking probe, Matt Gaetz tests the limits of the Trump playbook

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Politics

Amid sex trafficking probe, Matt Gaetz tests the limits of the Trump playbook

As federal agents investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe, the scandal is fast becoming an inflection moment for the post-Trump Republican Party.

Wednesday’s ruling in favor of the Daily Mail could indicate similar rulings are likely for Van Laar and Red State because they made analogous arguments, said Krista Lee Baughman, Van Laar’s attorney.

Advertisement

“The court today basically said sharing or distributing [images] is protected if it’s a matter of public concern,” Baughman said. “I think the judge is really right, and this is an important 1st Amendment case because it goes to what speech we can have around our representatives in government. If we go down that slippery slope of censoring what journalists can publish about our elected officials, that’s a dangerous place to be for our 1st Amendment.”

Carrie Goldberg, Hill’s attorney, warned that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent for victims of revenge porn.

“This is just phase 1 of the fight. There’s much more in store. Daily Mail may have won this motion, but they will go down in history as a woman-terrorizing sicko publication,” she tweeted. “And this will get reversed.”

PoliticsCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a reporter who covered the 2020 campaign, the fourth presidential race she has written about for the Los Angeles Times. She started at the Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement