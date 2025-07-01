Advertisement
By a single vote, Trump’s megabill passes the Senate

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and John Barrasso walk together.
Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John Barrasso of Wyoming return to the Senate floor Tuesday morning.
(Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call Inc. / Getty Images)
By Michael WilnerWashington Bureau Chief 

WASHINGTON — By a single, tiebreaking vote, Senate Republicans on Tuesday approved President Trump’s signature legislation despite several GOP defections, a major step toward passage of a bill that would expand tax cuts while cutting healthcare access to millions.

Just 50 Republicans supported the legislation, forcing Vice President JD Vance to cast the tiebreaking vote.

GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats in the chamber in opposition to the bill.

The legislation, called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” passed with the support of a key skeptic of its most controversial provisions: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The bill extends tax cuts and benefits first passed in 2017 under Trump that were set to expire later this year, while creating new eligibility requirements for Medicaid and food stamps.

The House of Representatives will now have a second vote on a reconciled version of the bill. Should it pass, it will go to the president’s desk for his signature.

Michael Wilner

