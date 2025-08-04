Trump plans White House task force on security for the 2028 L.A. Olympics

President Trump, shown Sunday, will issue an executive order on Tuesday creating a White House task force on security for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, his spokesperson said.

President Trump will order the establishment of a White House task force on Tuesday focused on security for the Olympics Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the president plans on creating the task force by executive order on Tuesday, telling The Times that Trump “considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle.”

“During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles,” Leavitt said. “Sports is one of President Trump’s greatest passions, and his athletic expertise, combined with his unmatched hospitality experience will make these Olympic events the most exciting and memorable in history.”

Advertisement

The executive order follows on Trump’s signature legislation, referred to by the president as the “big beautiful bill,” securing $1 billion for security, planning and other costs for the L.A. Games.

Planning for the games is being led by the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, or LA28, a privately funded non-profit organization.

Casey Wasserman, chairperson and president of LA28, thanked the Trump administration in a statement “for their leadership and unwavering support as we prepare to deliver the largest and most ambitious Olympic and Paralympic Games ever hosted in the United States.”

Advertisement

“Since we secured this historic opportunity in 2017, President Trump has consistently recognized the magnitude of our responsibility in welcoming the world to Los Angeles,” Wasserman said. “The creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028.”