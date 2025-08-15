Advertisement
Trump, en route to Alaska, hints at tougher line with Putin on Ukraine

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One early Friday at Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
(Luis M. Alvarez/AP)
By Michael Wilner
Washington Bureau Chief Follow
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to the Alaska negotiations.
  • Trump said he hoped his meeting Friday would lead to direct talks ‘very shortly’ involving Zelensky.

ANCHORAGE — President Trump is on his way to Alaska for a high-stakes summit with Vladimir Putin, indicating he will take a tougher line with the Russian leader over a ceasefire in Ukraine after three brutal years of war.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Putin would face “economically severe” consequences if negotiations in Anchorage today fail to yield progress toward peace. He said that only Ukraine could decide whether to cede territory to Moscow. And he expressed support for U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine in any future peace agreement, so long as they fall short of NATO membership for the beleaguered nation.

“Yes, it would be very severe,” Trump said. “Very severe.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the garden of 10 Downing Street on August 14, 2025 in London, United Kingdom.

Trump says Putin wants a deal as Kremlin says Ukraine war aims remain ‘unchanged’

Russian President Vladimir Putin lavished praise on President Trump ahead of their high-stakes summit in Alaska, while Trump expressed optimism ahead of the talks.

Traveling from Moscow, Putin is bringing along several Russian business leaders, according to the Kremlin, a sign he hopes to begin discussions on normalizing relations with Washington. But Trump said he would not discuss business opportunities until the war is settled.

It’s a position that will relieve allies in Europe who have been hoping Trump would approach Putin with a firm hand, after months of applying pressure on Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to prepare to make concessions to Moscow.

Zelensky was not invited to the Alaska negotiations. But Trump said he hoped his meeting on Friday would lead to direct talks “very shortly.”

Trump had said in recent days that a peace deal would include the “swapping” of land, a prospect roundly rejected in Kyiv. The Ukrainian constitution prohibits territorial concessions without the support of a public referendum.

“They’ll be discussed, but I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision,” the president said of land swaps. “I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I’m here to get them to the table.”

Trump will host Putin at the Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage later on Friday, the first meeting between a U.S. and Russian president since 2021.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during their joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Is Putin laying a trap in Alaska, or is Trump?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the summit would amount to a ‘listening session’ for President Trump on the Russian leader’s interest in peace.

Russian Foreign Ministry officials said Wednesday that Putin’s war aims remain “unchanged.” And an aggressive Russian advance along the front lines this week provided evidence to military analysts that Moscow has no plans to implement a ceasefire.

The two leaders are expected to greet one another on the tarmac before meeting privately. Afterward, they will take an expanded lunch meeting with their aides, followed by a news conference, according to the White House.

Michael Wilner

Michael Wilner is the Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. He has spent more than a decade covering the federal government with a focus on the White House. Before joining The Times, Wilner was chief Washington correspondent for McClatchy, where his enterprise and international reporting was recognized with multiple awards. He previously covered foreign affairs in Washington and overseas for the Jerusalem Post. Wilner is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.

