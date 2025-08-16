Advertisement
Politics

How California’s proposed redistricting map compares to current congressional districts

By Vanessa Martínez
Seema MehtaSandhya Kambhampati and Laura J. Nelson

The redistricting plan taking shape in Sacramento and likely headed toward voters in November could shift the Golden State’s political landscape for at least six years and determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections.

Maps made public Friday afternoon show how California Democrats hope to reconfigure the state’s 52 congressional districts. The plan targets five of California’s nine Republican members of Congress, and is designed to counteract the redistricting efforts in Texas that would favor Republicans.

The state Legislature is expected to place the new map and a constitutional amendment to override the state’s independent redistricting process on a Nov. 4 special election ballot.

Enter your address below or select somewhere on the current map to see how the districts could change.

Advertisement

Sean Greene and Hailey Wang contributed to this report.

More to Read

About this story

The proposed 2025 district map was released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Congressional district boundaries from 2021 were downloaded from We Draw the Lines CA. The current census voting age population comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.
PoliticsCalifornia
Vanessa Martínez

Vanessa Martínez is an assistant data and graphics editor at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com.

Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times covering California politics, including the 2026 governor’s race and the midterm elections in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement