How California’s proposed redistricting map compares to current congressional districts

The redistricting plan taking shape in Sacramento and likely headed toward voters in November could shift the Golden State’s political landscape for at least six years and determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections.

Maps made public Friday afternoon show how California Democrats hope to reconfigure the state’s 52 congressional districts. The plan targets five of California’s nine Republican members of Congress, and is designed to counteract the redistricting efforts in Texas that would favor Republicans.

The state Legislature is expected to place the new map and a constitutional amendment to override the state’s independent redistricting process on a Nov. 4 special election ballot.

Enter your address below or select somewhere on the current map to see how the districts could change.

Find your district: Congressional District 3 is represented by Kevin Kiley (R). The proposed District 3 would include 546,805 citizens of voting age. Current: CA-3 Your district is represented by Kevin Kiley (R). Proposed: CA-3 Your new district would include 546,805 citizens of voting age.

Sean Greene and Hailey Wang contributed to this report.