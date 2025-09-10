Advertisement
Politics

Spencer Pratt visits Capitol Hill to spotlight investigation into Palisades fire

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) appears at a news conference with Spencer Pratt, left, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) at a news conference with reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, left, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
Ana Ceballos
By Ana Ceballos
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Reality TV star Spencer Pratt joined Republican senators on Capitol Hill to talk about congressional investigation into Palisades fire.
  • Sen. Rick Scott of Florida says the investigation is meant to find out what the government officials could have done to prevent the disaster.

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt joined two Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to bring attention to a newly launched congressional investigation into the response to the Palisades fire in Los Angeles.

“I feel like this is going to be so powerful for all of the United States because there shouldn’t be disasters that are preventable,” Pratt, who lost his home during the fire, told reporters.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said the main goal of the investigation is to figure out why the fire happened, why the state and local governments were unable to prevent it and how officials are helping the victims recover.

Advertisement

“We are going to get answers,” Scott said. “We are going to do everything we can to help the victim and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Firefighters battle a house fire off Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades.

California

U.S. senators probe lapses in L.A. response to Palisades fire

U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-Florida) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) have announced plans to open a new Congressional investigation into the deadly Palisades fire.

The congressional investigation, which launched on Monday, is focused only on the Palisades fire, but Scott said the probe could expand to other destructive fires that have taken place in Los Angeles County.

“We are going to start with this,” Scott said. “We’ll just let the facts take us where they are.”

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has welcomed the congressional investigation. At the news conference, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin warned that if officials fail to cooperate, the panel is ready to issue subpoenas to compel them to do so.

“We don’t want to use it and we hope we don’t have to,” Johnson said. “It is a good sign Gov. Newsom is willing to do so, and that’s the best way of doing it. But if they don’t, you’ve always got that backstop of compelling testimony, compelling documents, and that’s what we’ll do if we have to.”

“But I don’t think we will have to, quite honestly,” he added.

More to Read

PoliticsCaliforniaCalifornia Politics Fires
Ana Ceballos

Ana Ceballos is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement