Who is spending money on Prop. 50, the redistricting measure on California’s November ballot

(Los Angeles Times)
(Los Angeles Times)
Portrait of Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee
Sandhya Kambhampati.
By Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee and Sandhya Kambhampati
  • The Times is tallying contributions to committees supporting and opposing Proposition 50 from now until the November special election.
  • Billionaire George Soros leads supporters with $10 million while Charles Munger Jr. donated $32 million to defeat the measure.

Proposition 50 would shift the state’s congressional district lines to favor Democrats. It is Gov, Gavin Newsom’s response to a similar effort in Texas designed to put more Republicans in Congress. The new district lines would override those created by the state’s nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

Supporters include Democratic politicians and party organizations and labor unions. Newsom has said that this is a needed step to counter President Trump and to protect Californians. Republicans oppose the measure, arguing that partisan maps would take the state backward.

Overall fundraising

The Times is tracking contributions to one committee supporting Proposition 50 and two committees opposing the measure. Many committees have contributed to these main committees.

Illustration shows two versions of California congressional district maps.

How California’s proposed redistricting map compares to current congressional districts

See how your neighborhood shifts under California’s proposed congressional district changes.

How money has flowed in over time

Since the proposal was announced in August, donations supporting the measure have poured in.

Biggest supporters

The Times is tracking contributions to the main fundraising committee supporting Proposition 50, which is controlled by Newsom. George Soros’ Fund for Policy Reform is the top donor with $10 million. House Majority PAC, the second-largest donor, aims to elect Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives. Labor unions are also major supporters.

The measure has received support from several business executive and philanthropist donors, including Michael Moritz, Gwendolyn Sontheim and Reed Hastings.

Almost 150,000 individuals gave $100 or more. More than $11 million, about 14% of the total raised, came from small-dollar contributors, or those who gave less than $100.

Biggest opposition

The Times is also tracking contributions to two main opposition committees. Most of the money to these groups has come from extremely large contributions from a handful of donors.

Charles Munger, Jr., son of the former Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, contributed more than $32 million to the Hold Politicians Accountable PAC.

Small-dollar contributions have made up $7,500 of the total raised.

The Congressional Leadership Fund has given $5 million to the Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab committee.

About this story

The Times is tracking contributions to the following committees: Newsom’s Ballot Measure Committee, Yes on 50, The Election Rigging Response Act (#1380675), No on Prop 50 - Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab (#1483178) and No on Prop 50 - Protect Voters First, Sponsored by Hold Politicians Accountable (#1381029).

Other committees have been formed in support and opposition. Many have contributed to the main committees.
Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com.

