Politics

Not registered to vote yet? It’s not too late to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election

illustration of the state of California and an "I voted" sticker
Californians will vote on Proposition 50 on Tuesday.
(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014: Melody Petersen
By Melody Petersen
Staff Writer

Did you forget to register to vote in California’s special election on Tuesday? There is still time.

California allows same day registration. Eligible citizens are allowed to cast a conditional ballot and once their eligibility to vote is verified, the vote will be counted.

Tuesday is the last day to vote on Proposition 50, a measure that would approve new congressional district lines designed to favor Democrats in the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections, overriding the map drawn by the state’s nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

Prospective voters can visit a polling place on Tuesday to register and then cast a ballot.

number 50 with the shape of california in the zero

California

Your guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting

Proposition 50 is part of a spiraling national fight over redistricting, sparked by President Donald Trump, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election.

icon illustration of a ballot box with hands emerging from the slot

California

How to vote in California’s Nov. 4 special election

Here are some things to know about how to vote in California’s special election on Nov. 4, and where to access more information about the election.

PoliticsCalifornia

Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter covering healthcare and business for the Los Angeles Times. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

Most Read in Politics

