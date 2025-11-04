Sen. Alex Padilla says he won’t run for California governor

Sen. Alex Padilla said Tuesday he will not enter the race for governor in California in 2026.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla announced Tuesday that he will not run for California governor next year, ending months of speculation about the possibility of the Democrat vying to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“It is with a full heart and even more commitment than ever that I am choosing to not run for governor of California next year,” Padilla told reporters outside his Senate office in Washington.

Padilla instead said he will focus on countering President Trump’s agenda in Congress.

“I choose not just to stay in the Senate. I choose to stay in this fight because the constitution is worth fighting for. Our fundamental rights are worth fighting for. Our core values are worth fighting for. The American dream is worth fighting for,” he said.

Padilla said he reached the decision after an “outpouring of support” and encouragement for him to run for governor over the past two months.

“I’ve tried to do my part in fighting against these attacks both here in Washington and back home in California,” he said. “These are not normal times,” Padilla said. “We deserve better than this.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.