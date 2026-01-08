Advertisement
Politics

California sues Trump administration over ‘baseless and cruel’ freezing of child care funds

Rob Bonta walks and looks at his phone in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Rob Bonta, shown outside the U.S. Capitol in November, says the the U.S. government has provided no evidence to back up claims of widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in California.
(Eric Lee / Getty Images)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • California and four other Democratic-led states are suing the Trump administration over its decision to freeze $10 billion in child care and family assistance.
  • The lawsuit alleges the freeze is based on unsupported allegations of social services fraud and violates Congress’ spending power.
  • Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta decried the freeze as a part of Trump’s political vendetta against blue states at the expense of vulnerable families and children.

California is suing the Trump administration over its “baseless and cruel” decision to freeze $10 billion in federal funding for child care and family assistance allocated to California and four other Democratic-led states, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed jointly by the five states targeted by the freeze — California, New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado — over the Trump administration’s allegations of widespread fraud within their welfare systems. California alone is facing a loss of about $5 billion in funding, including $1.4 billion for child-care programs.

The lawsuit alleges that the freeze is based on unfounded claims of fraud and infringes on Congress’ spending power as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

“This is just the latest example of Trump’s willingness to throw vulnerable children, vulnerable families and seniors under the bus if he thinks it will advance his vendetta against California and Democratic-led states,” Bonta said at a Thursday evening news conference.

El Monte, CA December 18, 2012- Andrew Morales raisies his arm during a lesson while attending daycare with other children at the Akitoi Learning Center. In what experts call the biggest reduction in childcare services in six decades, Los Angeles County has lost more than 11,000 licensed child care spots since 2008, according to a new study. The cuts have hit low-income parents the hardest, restricting their ability to work and give their children an academic start through early educational services. (Bethany Mollenkof / Los Angeles Times)

California

Trump freezes California child-care funds, jolting a fragile industry and working families

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state Democratic leaders accused President Trump of unleashing a political vendetta after freezing roughly $10 billion in federal funding for child care and social services programs in California and four other states.

The $10-billion funding freeze follows the administration’s decision to freeze $185 million in child-care funds to Minnesota, where federal officials allege that as much as half of the roughly $18 billion paid to 14 state-run programs since 2018 may have been fraudulent. Amid the fallout, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered a third-party audit and announced that he will not seek a third term.

Bonta said that letters sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announcing the freeze Tuesday provided no evidence to back up claims of widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in California. The freeze applies to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, the Social Services Block Grant program and the Child Care and Development Fund.

Advertisement

“This is funding that California parents count on to get the safe and reliable child care they need so that they can go to work and provide for their families,” he said. “It’s funding that helps families on the brink of homelessness keep roofs over their heads.”

Bonta also raised concerns regarding Health and Human Services’ request that California turn over all documents associated with the state’s implementation of the three programs. This requires the state to share personally identifiable information about program participants, a move Bonta called “deeply concerning and also deeply questionable.”

“The administration doesn’t have the authority to override the established, lawful process our states have already gone through to submit plans and receive approval for these funds,” Bonta said. “It doesn’t have the authority to override the U.S. Constitution and trample Congress’ power of the purse.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan and marked the 53rd suit California had filed against the Trump administration since the president’s inauguration last January. It asks the court to block the funding freeze and the administration’s sweeping demands for documents and data.

More to Read

PoliticsCaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for the L.A. Times California Politics newsletter

Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox twice per week.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement