Talk about rigged elections. In Montana, Republicans snub voters to anoint a U.S. senator
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- Incumbent Steve Daines gamed his announcement to all but guarantee the election of his preferred successor.
- A Democratic House member pulled the same stunt in Illinois. California law keeps that from happening here.
For months, the senior U.S. senator from Montana pondered his political future.
Or so he said.
Wrapping up his second term and facing a glide path to a third, Steve Daines unexpectedly opted this month against seeking reelection, saying in an aw-shucksy video he planned to spend more time back home in Montana and enjoy more cherished moments with his seven grandkids.
Notably, after long “wrestling with this decision,” Daines announced his intent a scant two minutes after the deadline passed for candidates to put their names on the ballot. March 4 at 5:02 p.m local time, to be precise.
More notable still, Daines’ preferred successor, Republican former U.S. Atty. Kurt Alme, jumped into the race at 4:52 p.m. that very same day.
There are relay runners who might learn a thing or two from their timing and coordination.
As part of the seamless handoff, Alme was swiftly endorsed by President Trump, Montana’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, and its other Republican senator, Tim Sheehy, for all intents settling the GOP contest and, quite likely, choosing the state’s next member of the U.S. Senate.
Never mind what voters might have wished, or other prospective candidates might have had in mind.
“There are a lot of Republicans in the state, folks with political ambitions, who are extremely peeved right now,” said Kal Munis, a Montana native and political science professor at Auburn University, who closely tracks politics in his home state.
Moreover, Munis said, with enough notice a heavy-hitting Democrat might have entered the contest, instead of the lowly bunch now running hopeless campaigns.
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President Trump set off a partisan battle over the congressional map for November’s election. The result has been sound and fury in more than a dozen states, starting with Texas and California.
Montana, which has a rich Democratic history, has become a solidly Republican state, though the makeover took some time to complete.
As recently as 2008, Barack Obama made a serious run there, losing to John McCain by less than 3 percentage points. Montana had a Democratic governor until Gianforte was elected in 2020 and a Democratic U.S. senator until Jon Tester was defeated in 2024.
Still, while Daines’ seat hardly appeared at great risk for the GOP, a fight for the party’s nomination might have been a costly distraction, diverting money and attention that could go elsewhere as Republican prospects for the midterm election grow increasingly dim. (An unpopular war and shaky economy that’s been knee-capped by a sudden spike in oil prices will do that.)
Of all people, Daines certainly appreciates the bigger political picture, having led Republicans’ Senate campaign committee during the 2024 cycle. So he and his allies short-circuited the election process by laying hands on Alme, who stepped down as U.S. attorney to sidle into the Senate.
Seth Bodnar was among those who quite rightly criticized Daines for, as Bodnar put it, having “so little respect for Montana Republicans that he withdrew at the last minute to coronate his handpicked successor instead of giving them a voice at the ballot box.”
It just goes to show, Bodnar suggested, “the disgusting arrogance of Washington politicians and their party bosses who trade power back and forth like candy.”
Bodnar, the former president of the University of Montana, is running for Senate as an independent, conspicuously steering clear of the toxic Democratic brand. There is speculation the high-handed behavior of Daines, Trump and other Republicans might be enough to give Bodnar’s steep-odds candidacy a decent shot in November.
Munis, for one, is doubtful.
“There are a number of activist types who are deeply angered by this,” he said. “But when it comes to tallying votes in an election, that’s just a drop in the bucket.”
Unfortunately, Daines’ scheming, stick-it-to-the-voters approach isn’t just a Montana Republican thing.
Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia of Illinois announced in the fall that he would not seek a fifth term this year. The last-second move — which came after Garcia had earlier filed paperwork to run for reelection — made it so his chief of staff and preferred successor, Patty Garcia (no relation), was the only major Democrat to appear on the ballot, virtually guaranteeing her election in November.
The cynical maneuver so disgusted Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a maverick Democrat from rural Washington state, that she defied party leaders and introduced a resolution rebuking Garcia.
His actions were “beneath the dignity of his office and incompatible with the spirit of the Constitution,” said Gluesenkamp Perez, who was jeered and booed by fellow Democrats during the floor debate for having the temerity — heavens to Betsy! — to put principle above knee-jerk partisanship. The measure passed the House, 236 to 183, with only 22 Democrats joining Gluesenkamp Perez in support.
Voters in a prime congressional battleground are sharply divided over Trump. Beyond that, they can’t fathom how others can possibly believe what they believe or see the president the way they do.
In California, the law prevents incumbents from pulling off the kind of underhanded stunt that Garcia and Daines managed. That’s because the filing deadline is automatically extended for an extra five days whenever a sitting lawmaker opts against seeking another term.
So, for instance, when Rep. Darrell Issa suddenly announced this month he would not run for reelection, he endorsed his favored replacement, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, but couldn’t grease the process to see to it that Desmond takes his place.
Legislators in other states should pass a law like the one in California to prevent the undemocratic shenanigans that in effect neutered voters in Montana and the Chicago area.
That is, if they truly believe elections matter and voters should have a choice and not stand by powerless as their government representatives are anointed from on high.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The coordinated timing of Steve Daines’ withdrawal and Kurt Alme’s filing represented an orchestrated effort to circumvent the democratic process and prevent voters from having meaningful choice in Montana’s Senate race[1][2]. By announcing his retirement just minutes after the filing deadline, Daines effectively froze the field and prevented potential heavyweight Democratic candidates or other Republican challengers from entering the contest[1][4].
This late-hour maneuver exemplified cynical political calculations that prioritized party advantage over voter participation, with Daines leveraging his position as Senate GOP campaign chief to shield Republicans from a competitive primary that might have diverted resources during a challenging midterm cycle[1][4]. The seamless handoff to Alme, immediately endorsed by President Trump and other Republican leaders, left voters powerless to influence their party’s nominee[1][4].
The tactic highlighted a broader pattern of undemocratic election manipulation, with similar strategies previously employed by Democrats such as former Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia, demonstrating that both parties had abandoned principle for partisan advantage[4]. The author contended that Montana voters deserved a genuine Senate race where they, rather than party insiders, determined the nominee[4].
The lack of proper notice prevented experienced Democratic candidates from mounting credible challenges, depriving voters of the competitive contests and substantive debates essential to meaningful electoral choice[4]. The author argued that states should enact California-style laws automatically extending filing deadlines when incumbents withdraw to prevent such antidemocratic maneuvering[4].
Different views on the topic
Political strategists and academics recognized Daines’ maneuver as routine partisan gamesmanship rather than exceptional wrongdoing, with a Montana State University political science professor acknowledging that “all of our political parties engage in some form of that or another”[3]. The professor further noted that voters retained alternatives, including writing in candidates or voting across party lines[3].
The open seats created by late-year Republican withdrawals potentially benefited Democrats by improving their electoral prospects in races they previously considered uncompetitive[4]. Analyst Bill Press observed that “the political landscape has improved significantly for Democrats” following both Daines’ and Representative Ryan Zinke’s departures, with some predicting the changes could make Montana competitive for the party[4].
The strategic coordination, while aggressive, reflected legitimate political calculations to minimize costly primary contests during an unfavorable midterm environment for Republicans[1][4]. Party leaders could argue the move protected Republican resources for general election contests where the seat remained substantially favored to stay in Republican hands[1][4].