Kamala Harris says she ‘might’ run for president in 2028

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she was considering running for president in 2028, offering the clearest signal yet that she could seek to lead Democrats back to the White House.

“I might, I might,” she told an audience in New York. “I’m thinking about it.”

Harris was asked about her plans by the Rev. Al Sharpton during a conversation at a convening of his civil rights organization National Action Network, where several other likely Democratic hopefuls were also appearing this week. Some in Harris’ audience chanted “Run again!” before Sharpton asked whether she might do so.

“I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States,” Harris said. “I spent countless hours in my West Wing office footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the Situation Room. I know what the job is and I know what it requires.”

Advertisement

California Newsom reluctant to endorse a successor, break gridlock in governor’s race Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t want to talk about the race to succeed him. But as the California Democratic Party runs the risk of losing the most powerful office in the state, Newsom may need to step in whether he wants to or not.

Harris’ loss to President Trump in 2024 was gutting for Democrats, who have faced persistent questions since about the party’s direction and what type of candidate would be best positioned to retake the presidency.

Democrats have notched some wins against Republicans in recent state-level races as Trump’s popularity has declined and set their sights on gains in the midterm elections. Even if the party’s popularity rises, however, the 2028 race will likely be a tooth-and-nail fight as the country determines who will succeed Trump.

The Democratic primary field will likely be crowded. Other potential hopefuls, including Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also spoke or were scheduled to speak with Sharpton before the conference ends Saturday.

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is considering a presidential run, was not on the convention schedule. A recent poll found that Newsom would have a wide lead over Harris among Democratic voters in California for the party’s next nominee.

Whether Harris would seek the nation’s highest office again after a fast, truncated 2024 campaign following former President Biden’s withdrawal from the race has been the subject of speculation for months.

She announced in July that she would not run for California governor — leaving the door open for a presidential run or something else — then published a book in September rehashing her campaign.

On Friday, she said she said she was considering who could do the best job for the American people.

“I’ll keep you posted,” she said.