Rumors, denial and a bombshell. Eric Swalwell campaign is suddenly on the ropes
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- The Democratic candidate for governor categorically denied inappropriate behavior with any congressional staff.
- But an article in the San Francisco Chronicle quoted a woman alleging sexual assault
For weeks, salacious talk swirled in campaign circles, ricocheted through email chains and was served up, like a buzzy side dish, over gossipy lunches from Sacramento to San Diego.
The talk revolved around Eric Swalwell, the 45-year-old congressman from the East Bay and one of the top Democratic contenders for California governor. The rumors involved allegations of inappropriate behavior with young staffers.
Pressed by rival camps, pursued by the political press corps, the claims were largely confined to unvetted corners of the internet until this week, when Swalwell’s campaign — knowing the whispers were getting louder — issued a public statement denying any wrongdoing.
The move was a prebuttal. Strategists figured it better to get out front of the chatter and address the online innuendo, even if it meant exposing the allegations to a much wider audience. The campaign’s statement was followed hours later by a categorical denial from the congressman.
“It’s false,” Swalwell told reporters Tuesday night in Sacramento. He said he never behaved inappropriately with female staff members or had a sexual relationship with any staffer or intern. There were no quiet legal settlements, he said. No hiding behind nondisclosure agreements.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, on Tuesday rebuffed claims that he had inappropriate relationships with young congressional staffers.
Then, on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published a lengthy report — filled with highly specific and graphic details — quoting a woman who worked nearly two years for Swalwell, stating she had sexual encounters with him while he was her boss. Twice, she alleged, he sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.
The woman, who is 17 years younger than Swalwell, said the congressman began pursuing her within weeks of her hiring at age 21 to work in his district office in the East Bay Area. That was in 2019.
The woman said she largely kept quiet about Swalwell’s behavior out of fear she would suffer personal and professional consequences. She told the Chronicle she did not share her account with authorities because she was afraid they would not believe her. The newspaper said medical records show the woman obtained pregnancy and STD tests a week after one of the alleged assaults.
Swalwell issued another categorical denial.
“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” he said in a statement, somewhat overstating his status in the neck-and-neck gubernatorial race. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women.
“I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action,” Swalwell said. “My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”
Even before the Chronicle published its article, once the privately bandied rumors were suddenly the open, you could almost hear the sound of a dam bursting. Swalwell’s competitors were quick to amplify the assertions, grappling for advantage in a race that remains stubbornly knotted up.
“Very, very troubling,” said fellow Democrat Katie Porter. “Deeply troubling,” echoed Betty Yee, another of the Democratic hopefuls.
A third Democrat running, Antonio Villaraigosa, was more inventive, accusing Swalwell “of skipping town” — he did not attend a Wednesday candidate forum in Sacramento — “as more and more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations.”
At that point no one with firsthand knowledge had come forward to contradict Swalwell’s denial of wrongdoing.
But with Friday’s article in the Chronicle, opponents escalated their attacks. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and state schools superintendent Tony Thurmond both called on Swalwell to quit the race.
One of his highest-profile backers, Democratic Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, withdrew his endorsement and expressed regret he had defended Swalwell on social media prior to the Chronicle’s account. Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles also withdrew his endorsement and urged Swalwell to abandon his candidacy.
Behind closed doors, other major Swalwell backers were reassessing their support.
Swalwell’s attorney sends out cease and desist notice over unverified sexual assault allegation
An attorney for Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, on Thursday sent a cease and desist letter to an unknown individual demanding that they stop accusing the congressman of sexual assault.
It’s understandable — and probably necessary — for the congressman to retreat, as he suggested, to spent time with his wife and family.
But in light of the Chronicle’s report, and its damning allegations, he’ll need to do more than issue strongly worded statements on threatened legal action if he has any hopes of salvaging his gubernatorial candidacy and political career. (Swalwell gave up his congressional seat to run for governor.)
If the allegations are false, he needs to refute each and every detail in thorough, incontrovertible fashion. If they’re true, then what could Swalwell possibly have been thinking — not just forcing himself on his alleged victim, but running for governor knowing what he’d done? Was he convinced his behavior would never come to light? Did he believe that adamant denials would allow him to brazen his way through?
Swalwell has a lot of explaining to do — about his behavior, his disclaimers, his judgment.
And even though the June primary is still many weeks away, he has very little time to do so.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article contends that the allegations against Swalwell represent a serious threat to his gubernatorial candidacy, particularly following the San Francisco Chronicle’s publication of detailed and graphic claims from a former staffer alleging sexual assault and inappropriate workplace conduct spanning multiple years beginning in 2019.
The piece suggests that Swalwell’s categorical denials and stated threats of legal action are insufficient responses to the scope and specificity of the allegations, arguing the article suggests that “if the allegations are false, he needs to refute each and every detail in thorough, incontrovertible fashion” and that his judgment warrants serious scrutiny regarding both the alleged behavior and his decision to seek higher office while knowing about such conduct.
The article notes that once the allegations became public, multiple Democratic opponents and major endorsers responded swiftly, with prominent figures including U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego withdrawing endorsements and some calling for Swalwell to withdraw from the race entirely, signaling that the allegations have significantly damaged his standing within his own party.
Different views on the topic
Swalwell’s campaign frames the allegations as a “false, outrageous rumor” being spread by opponents allied with those seeking to undermine his frontrunner status in the race, arguing that in his 13 years in Congress, no ethics complaints have been filed and no staffers were required to sign nondisclosure agreements.[1]
The piece observes that no civil lawsuit, criminal charge, or publicly filed ethics complaint tied to the claims had been identified as of April 8, with allegations remaining largely unverified and circulating primarily through social media rather than through formal legal filings or independently corroborated investigative reporting.[3]
Analysts have suggested that the controversy may actually benefit Swalwell’s campaign, with the argument that heightened media attention increases name recognition among voters and that in an era of intense partisan divisions, unverified allegations may prompt voters to dismiss claims as political attacks without formal evidence.[2]
Cheyenne Hunt, the activist amplifying the allegations, rejected characterizations that the claims represent a coordinated political attack, contending instead that dismissing survivors by claiming they “teamed up with MAGA” is “morally repugnant” and that the women involved deserve to be heard regardless of the political timing.[1]