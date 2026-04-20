Former state Controller Betty Yee drops out of the governor’s race

Former state Controller Betty Yee, pictured at a gubernatorial forum, announced Monday that she was ending her campaign to lead the nation’s most populous state weeks before California’s June 2 primary. The Democratic field was recently upended by former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) leaving the race in the face of allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

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Former state Controller Betty Yee dropped out of the 2026 governor’s race on Monday, citing low levels of support from voters and donors.

Yee, a Democrat, was part of a sprawling field of politicians vying to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom. But despite the bevy of prominent candidates running to lead the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fourth-largest economy, this year’s governor’s race has long lacked a clear front-runner well known by the electorate.

“The whole notion that voters are looking for experience and competence is not a top priority, and that’s been really my wheelhouse in terms of how we grounded this campaign was based on my experience,” she said in a virtual press conference Monday morning. “The donors have felt the chill of the polling ... and it really just came down to where I’m not going to have sufficient resources to get us to the finish line.”

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The former two-term state controller did not immediately endorse another candidate and said she would take a few days to assess the field before making an announcement.

The race was upended earlier this month when then-Rep. Eric Swalwell, among the leading Democrats in the race, was accused of sexual assault and other misconduct. The East Bay Democrat, who is facing multiple criminal investigations, promptly ended his gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress.

Yee, 68, was well regarded by Democrats during her tenure in Sacramento. And she highlighted her no-drama persona on Thursday.

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“California – had enough chaos, fear and horrendous political scandals? Ready for calm, cool, collected change? Some may consider that boring. But that’s the point. We need Boring Betty,” Yee posted on the social media site X. “No crisis. No circus. Just competent, drama-free leadership you can trust. #BoringisBetter”

But she never had the financial resources to aggressively compete in a state with many of the most expensive media markets in the nation.

Yee reported raising nearly $583,000 for her gubernatorial bid in 2025, according to campaign fundraising reports filed with the California Secretary of State’s office. Yee’s announcement that she is dropping out of the race came days before the latest financial disclosures will be publicly reported.

Despite being elected to the state Board of Equalization twice and as state controller twice, Yee was not widely known by most Californians. She never cracked double-digits in gubernatorial polls.

Her name will still appear on the ballot. She was among the candidates who rebuffed state Democratic party leaders request earlier this year to reconsider their viability amid fears that the party could be shut out of the November general election because of the state’s unique primary system. The top-two vote-getters in the June primary will move onto to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Though California’s electorate is overwhelmingly Democratic, the make-up of the gubernatorial field makes it statistically possible for Republicans to win the top-two spots if Democratic voters splinter between their party’s candidates. Yee said fear of that scenario playing out “kind of took over” the gubernatorial race.

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“Was it possible? Yes. Was it plausible? No, we’re in California. That was not going to happen,” she said, adding that he top two primary system should be done away with.

Still, Yee was beloved by Democratic party activists, and previously served as the party’s vice chair.

No Democratic candidate reached the necessary threshold to win the party’s official endorsement at its February convention, but Yee came second with support from 17% of delegates despite calls for her to drop out of the race.

“Every poll shows that this race is wide open, and I know this party,” she said in an interview at the convention. “Frankly, I’ve been in positions where it’s been a crowded field, and we work hard and candidates emerge.”

The gubernatorial primary will take place on June 2, though voters will start receiving mail ballots in about two weeks.