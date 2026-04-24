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Democratic governors, including potential presidential candidates, attend major L.A. fundraiser

Gov. Gavin Newsom was among Democratic governors at an L.A. fundraiser Thursday expected to raise more than $1.5 million.
(Associated Press)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
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  • Nine Democratic governors, some of whom are considering 2028 presidential bids, headlined a high-dollar Los Angeles fundraiser expected to raise more than $1.5 million.
  • The event at liquor heiress Ellen Bronfman Hauptman’s L.A.-area home featured California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others.
  • Donors paid $45,000 to $100,000 to attend.

Prominent Democratic governors, some considering 2028 presidential bids, gathered Thursday in Los Angeles for a high-dollar fundraiser.

Tickets to attend the event cost up to $100,000, according to an invitation. Closed to the press, it was expected to raise more than $1.5 million for the Democratic Governors Assn., among the largest amount the group has ever raised at a fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced fellow Democratic Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Laura Kelly of Kansas, Katie Hobbs of Arizona, Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Stein of North Carolina, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

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Candidates in California's gubernatorial race, from left, Matt Mahan, Xavier Becerra, Chad Bianco, and Steve Hilton look on during a debate Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in San Francisco. (Jason Henry/Pool Photo via AP)

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The debate took place at a critical moment in the gubernatorial race. Ballots will start landing in mailboxes in less than two weeks, and voters are split by a crowded field of candidates.

Several attendees, including Newson, Beshear and Whitmore, are widely believed to be eyeing a presidential run in 2028. Walz was then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in her unsuccessful 2024 bid for the presidency.

Beshear moderated the conversation among the state leaders at the Los Angeles-area home of liquor heiress Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and her husband, former Chicago Fire soccer club owner Andrew Hauptman. Attendees enjoyed cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres
around the pool before settling in for a conversation in the house that focused on how governors must focus on results more than ideological disputes, and how that ought to be a model for federal elected officials.

About 45 donors attended, including Damon Lindelof, the creator of “Lost,” and Scott Budnick, the executive producer of “The Hangover” movie series. Others who supported the event included director J.J. Abrams and former Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn.

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Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer for the Los Angeles Times covering national and state politics, currently writing about the 2026 gubernatorial contest and critical California congressional races that may determine control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

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