2026 primary election: California’s statewide races and congressional districts

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We’re tracking races across California, including primary elections for U.S. congressional districts that were recently redistricted. Results for governor, statewide officers such as the attorney general and insurance commissioner, as well as state Senate and Assembly contests are available on this page.

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In state-level primary races, the top two finishers will move on to the general election in November. Their names will be indicated with checkmarks once their races are called by the Associated Press.

Initial results are expected shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Every registered voter in the state receives a ballot by mail. To vote by mail, these ballots must be postmarked by June 2. They may take several days to process. Results from provisional and conditional ballots also take longer, and will be added to the tally once they are cleared.

The data on this page updates periodically as results come in from the Associated Press. The secretary of state will certify results in early July.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Jump to: Select a section Governor Statewide races Board of Equalization U.S. House State Senate State Assembly

Governor

The California governor’s race is a tight battle between 24 Democrats , 12 Republicans and 25 candidates from other parties or with no party preference . Half a dozen of which had real support in the polls. The crowded field is vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California has never elected a woman as governor and only once a person of color, making this race potentially historic for the state. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election regardless of party preference.

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twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right ✓ Winner

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Statewide races

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right ✓ Winner * Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Controller Secretary of State Treasurer Attorney General Insurance Commissioner Superintendent of Public Instruction A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1, the top two advance to November election.

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Board of Equalization

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right ✓ Winner * Incumbent

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U.S. House

California’s congressional map was redrawn last year after the passage of Proposition 50. Several seats are expected to flip from red to blue due to Newsom’s redistricting effort. In some cases, districts were moved slightly and incumbents remain unchallenged. However, in one area, lines have been redrawn with no overlap at all with their current boundary: Rep. Ken Calvert’s 41st District in the Inland Empire was eliminated and completely redrawn in Los Angeles County. Calvert is now challenging Republican incumbent Young Kim in the 40th District. Both are marked as incumbents on the table below.

The 1st Congressional District — which was redrawn further south to cover portions of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties — is holding a special primary election to fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s death in January.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right District 1 (unexpired term) A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1, the top two advance to November election.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

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State Senate

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

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State Assembly

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

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