2026 live primary election results

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Vanessa Martínez is an assistant data and graphics editor at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton.
Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.
Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com.
Sean Greene is an assistant data and graphics editor, focused on visual storytelling at the Los Angeles Times.
Hanna Sender is the director of Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times. She has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School.
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Hailey Wang is a data and graphics fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She has interned with The Times, Bloomberg News and Lookout Santa Cruz, where she told stories through data and interactive maps. Wang is passionate about uncovering hidden narratives in data sets. When she’s not in front of her laptop, you can find her at a local coffee shop or catching the latest film.
Lorena Iñiguez Elebee is a senior data and graphics journalist at the Los Angeles Times.
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Podcasts
Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.
Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.
Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.