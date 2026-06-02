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Politics

2026 live primary election results

By Data and Graphics staff
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The Times’ results pages reveal how Californians voted for governor, U.S. House seats and in local city, school board and ballot measure races.

Every registered voter in the state receives a ballot by mail. Polls close at 8 p.m. on June 2, and mailed ballots need to be postmarked on or before that day. Winners may not be known on election night due to the high volume of mail-in ballots arriving after election day.

The vote counts on these pages update periodically as results are reported by the Associated Press and the L.A. County registrar. On election day, those results include in-person voting as well as any mail-in ballots already received. In the days and weeks following, votes will be reported approximately once a day, as they are processed by county registrars. Voters can track their own cast ballot here.

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The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner for all statewide and federal races using vote returns and other data. A race may be called before all expected votes are in. Results can change as more ballots are counted.

These pages will update until the secretary of state certifies results on July 10.

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California

Icon: California map

Results for governor, state officers, Assembly and Senate races. Also included: California’s U.S. House of Representatives races in its 52 recently redistricted congressional districts and a special election for District 1. More »

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L.A. County

Icon: L.A. County map

Results for all countywide races such as sheriff and assessor, ballot measure ER, Board of Supervisor seats and Superior Court judges. Also: 26 cities and 10 school districts within the county, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, South Pasadena and Compton. More »

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Los Angeles

Icon: Los Angeles City Hall

Results for elections in the city of Los Angeles, including mayor, City Council, three ballot measures and Los Angeles Unified School District board seats. More »

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Key congressional races

Icon: US Capitol dome

Results for U.S. House of Representatives seats considered competitive, are local to Southern California or are expected to flip due to redistricting. More »

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About the results pages

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang.

Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Headshot photos by the Los Angeles Times (15), courtesy of the campaigns (10), the Associated Press (3) and Getty Images (2). Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss and David Viramontes.

Technology and product support by Jeff Balbian, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and Cecil Tantay.
PoliticsCaliforniaCalifornia Politics Midterm Election 2026

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Vanessa Martínez

Vanessa Martínez is an assistant data and graphics editor at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com.

Sean Greene

Sean Greene is an assistant data and graphics editor, focused on visual storytelling at the Los Angeles Times.

Hanna Sender

Hanna Sender is the director of Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times. She has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School.

Hailey Wang

Hailey Wang is a data and graphics fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She has interned with The Times, Bloomberg News and Lookout Santa Cruz, where she told stories through data and interactive maps. Wang is passionate about uncovering hidden narratives in data sets. When she’s not in front of her laptop, you can find her at a local coffee shop or catching the latest film.

Lorena Iñiguez Elebee

Lorena Iñiguez Elebee is a senior data and graphics journalist at the Los Angeles Times.

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