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Politics

2026 primary election: Key California congressional races

By Data and Graphics staff
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On the ballot this year is an entirely new congressional map.

Redrawn with the passage of Proposition 50, the new districts favor Democrats in November. But those gains aren’t guaranteed. Candidates have to make it through California’s primary, where the top two vote-getters move on to the general election regardless of party preference.

While many districts shifted only slightly, some Republican districts were split, some Democrat districts were strengthened, and in one district lines were redrawn with no overlap at all with their 2024 boundary.

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Several seats are competitive — either with a tight race between Republicans or because the seat is expected to flip from red to blue. With redistricting, only four seats are considered solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report, down from the nine GOP seats won in 2024.

The 1st Congressional District — which was redrawn farther south to cover portions of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, and Yuba counties — is one to likely flip.

Rep. Ken Calvert’s 41st District in the Inland Empire was eliminated and completely redrawn in Los Angeles County. Calvert is now challenging Republican incumbent Young Kim in the 40th District. Both are marked as incumbents in the results below.

In its new position, the 41st District was carved, in part, out of the previous 38th District. The current representative for the 38th District, Democrat Linda Sánchez, is running in the 41st District and is marked as an incumbent.

Several seats, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 11th District, are competitive between candidates from differing wings of the Democratic party. While in District 22, Democrats are competing to challenge Republican Rep. David Valadao in a redrawn, Latino-majority swing district.

Also on this page are noncompetitive local districts that may still be of interest to Times’ readers in Southern California.

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Not seeing the race you’re looking for? See all of California’s U.S. House races on the statewide election page.

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About this page

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Vanessa Martínez, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Hailey Wang and Hanna Sender.

Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Pages are edited by Hanna Sender. Copy editing by TK.

Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. David Viramontes coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez, Seth Liss and Hunter Clauss.

Technology and product support by Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and C.J. Tantay.
PoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

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