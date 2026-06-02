2026 primary election: City of Los Angeles and LAUSD

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Elections in the city of Los Angeles include mayor, City Council, three ballot measures and Los Angeles Unified School District board seats and, if you live in the city, you’ve maybe seen an ad about them.

The high-profile competition between incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and conservative reality star Spencer Pratt has been tumultuous. And that is to say nothing of Rae Huang, Adam Miller and the nine others contenders.

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With leaked files, millions in campaign fundraising donated by a candidate’s mother, and a multi-campaign effort by L.A.’s chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, the race for mayor isn’t the only one making headlines this primary.

A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1 vote, the top two advance to the November election.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Jump to: Select a section Mayor City council Officers Ballot measures Los Angeles Unified School District

Mayor

The Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data, will call a winner (or a runoff) for L.A. mayor.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right ✓ Winner * Incumbent

City Council

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles City Council, District 1 Los Angeles City Council, District 3 Los Angeles City Council, District 5 Los Angeles City Council, District 7 Los Angeles City Council, District 9 Los Angeles City Council, District 11 Los Angeles City Council, District 13 Los Angeles City Council, District 15

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Officers

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles City Attorney Los Angeles Controller

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Ballot measures

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles Measure CB To apply the existing cannabis business tax to unlicensed cannabis businesses. Los Angeles Measure TC To apply the transient occupancy tax to online and other travel companies. Los Angeles Measure TT To increase the transient occupancy tax to fund general city services.

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Los Angeles Unified School District

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 2 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 4 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 6

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