2026 primary election: City of Los Angeles and LAUSD

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Elections in the city of Los Angeles include mayor, City Council, three ballot measures and Los Angeles Unified School District board seats and, if you live in the city, you’ve maybe seen an ad about them.
The high-profile competition between incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and conservative reality star Spencer Pratt has been tumultuous. And that is to say nothing of Rae Huang, Adam Miller and the nine others contenders.
With leaked files, millions in campaign fundraising donated by a candidate’s mother, and a multi-campaign effort by L.A.’s chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, the race for mayor isn’t the only one making headlines this primary.
A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1 vote, the top two advance to the November election.
Mayor
The Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data, will call a winner (or a runoff) for L.A. mayor.
✓ Winner * Incumbent
City Council
Officers
Ballot measures
Los Angeles Unified School District
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About this page
Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
The A.P. will call a winner (or a runoff) for the L.A. Mayor. No other races on this page will indicate a winner until early July when the Secretary of State certifies results.
Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Headshot photos by the Los Angeles Times (15), courtesy of the campaigns (10), the Associated Press (3) and Getty Images (2). Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss and David Viramontes.
Technology and product support by Jeff Balbian, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and Cecil Tantay.