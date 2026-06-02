2026 primary election: Los Angeles County and cities

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We are tracking all races across Los Angeles County, including races in 26 cities and 10 school districts within the county.
Seats on the county Board of Supervisor, city councils and the judges bench are all on the ballot. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions and measures — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at the county and city level.
A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1 vote, the top two advance to the November election. Winners will not be marked in the results below until early July when the Secretary of State certifies results.
Countywide races
On the primary ballot for all of L.A. County are sheriff, assessor and Measure ER, which, if approved, would add a half-cent sales tax to fund hospitals and clinics facing massive federal healthcare cuts.
Two Board of Supervisor seats are also being contested. Lindsay Horvath is seeking reelection in District 3, and Maria Elena Durazo is running for the District 1 seat being vacated by Hilda Solis.
City races
Six of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races: Avalon, Compton, Gardena, Long Beach, Torrance and Los Angeles.
Also on the ballot are 36 city council member races and multiple ballot measures that would, if passed, issue bonds or taxes to fund a variety of government services.
School districts
Across L.A. County, 10 school and community college districts have board seats and bond measures on the ballot.
Superior Court judges
Fifteen seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are on the ballot, but only 11 of the contests are competitive with two or more candidates.
More to Read
About this page
Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar. L.A. mayoral results provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Headshot photos by the Los Angeles Times (15), courtesy of the campaigns (10), the Associated Press (3) and Getty Images (2). Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss and David Viramontes.
Technology and product support by Jeff Balbian, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and Cecil Tantay.