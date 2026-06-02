2026 primary election: Los Angeles County and cities

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We are tracking all races across Los Angeles County, including races in 26 cities and 10 school districts within the county.

Advertisement

Seats on the county Board of Supervisor, city councils and the judges bench are all on the ballot. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions and measures — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at the county and city level.

A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1 vote, the top two advance to the November election. Winners will not be marked in the results below until early July when the Secretary of State certifies results.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Jump to: Select a section Countywide races City races School districts Superior court judges

Countywide races

On the primary ballot for all of L.A. County are sheriff, assessor and Measure ER, which, if approved, would add a half-cent sales tax to fund hospitals and clinics facing massive federal healthcare cuts.

Two Board of Supervisor seats are also being contested. Lindsay Horvath is seeking reelection in District 3, and Maria Elena Durazo is running for the District 1 seat being vacated by Hilda Solis.

Advertisement

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Supervisor District 1 Supervisor District 3 Assessor Sheriff Los Angeles County Measure ER To enact sales tax for five years to fund county hospitals, local clinics and other health services.

Back to top

City races

Six of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races: Avalon, Compton, Gardena, Long Beach, Torrance and Los Angeles.

Also on the ballot are 36 city council member races and multiple ballot measures that would, if passed, issue bonds or taxes to fund a variety of government services.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Show all cities Los Angeles Avalon Bell Bell Gardens Beverly Hills Carson Commerce Compton Covina Gardena Glendale Inglewood La Cañada Flintridge La Puente Lakewood Lomita Long Beach Monterey Park Palos Verdes Estates Paramount Pasadena Pasadena Glen Pomona San Fernando San Marino Sierra Madre Torrance Los Angeles Mayor Los Angeles City Council, District 1 Los Angeles City Council, District 3 Los Angeles City Council, District 5 Los Angeles City Council, District 7 Los Angeles City Council, District 9 Los Angeles City Council, District 11 Los Angeles City Council, District 13 Los Angeles City Council, District 15 Los Angeles City Attorney Los Angeles Controller Los Angeles Measure CB To apply the existing cannabis business tax to unlicensed cannabis businesses. Los Angeles Measure TC To apply the transient occupancy tax to online and other travel companies. Los Angeles Measure TT To increase the transient occupancy tax to fund general city services. Avalon Mayor Avalon City Council Bell City Council Bell Measure BB To establish a sales tax to fund city services such as emergency services, prevent crime, maintain streets and after-school and anti-gang programs. Bell Gardens Measure BG To raise sales tax to fund city services such as police and emergency response, street repairs, park maintainence and youth and senior programs. Beverly Hills City Treasurer Beverly Hills City Council Carson Measure FW To allow the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks from up to 12 permitted temporary stands within the city around Fourth of July. Commerce Measure PC To enact a sales tax to fund police services, 911, youth and senior programs, library services, parks, streets and infrastructure. Compton Mayor Compton City Council, District 2 Compton City Council, District 3 Compton City Clerk Compton City Treasurer Covina City Council, District 1 Covina City Council, District 3 Covina City Council, District 5 Covina City Clerk Covina City Treasurer Covina Measure CC To enact a sales tax to fund emergency services, clean up encampments, address homelessness, improve parks, repair streets and provide senior and youth programs. Gardena Mayor Gardena City Council Gardena City Clerk Gardena City Treasurer Gardena Measure GG To enact a sales tax to fund city services such as emergency response, hiring police officers, keeping parks clean, repairing streets and maintaining after-school and senior services. Glendale City Council Glendale City Clerk Glendale City Treasurer Inglewood Measure I To repeal the city’s ban on the public’s use of “safe and sane” fireworks, permit their sale under a regulated framework and establish rules and penalties for violations. La Cañada Flintridge City Council La Puente Measure LP To raise the sales tax to fund public safety, street and sidewalk maintenance, park maintenance, youth and senior programs and other services. Lakewood City Council, District 2 Lomita Measure LW To enact a sales tax to fund services such as emergency response, property crime prevention, maintain parks, repair streets and sewers, maintain gang prevention efforts and address homelessness. Long Beach Mayor Long Beach City Council, District 1 Long Beach City Council, District 3 Long Beach City Council, District 5 Long Beach City Council, District 7 Long Beach City Council, District 9 Long Beach City Auditor Monterey Park Measure NDC To prohibit data centers in the city. Palos Verdes Estates Measure PF To extend the parcel tax for 10 years to fund emergency services and prepare for wildfires. Paramount City Council Pasadena City Council, District 3 Pasadena City Council, District 5 Pasadena City Council, District 7 Pasadena Glen Community Services District Measure B To enact an special parcel tax to maintain and improve roads and culverts within the district. Pomona City Council, District 2 Pomona City Council, District 3 Pomona City Council, District 5 Pomona Measure Z To restructure funding for the Pomona Children and Youth Fund using city sales tax rather than the general fund. San Fernando City Council San Marino Measure S To enact a transaction and use tax to fund street and infrastructure repairs, improve public safety, provide youth and senior programs and library and parks maintenance. Sierra Madre Measure GL To increase the city’s spending limit to fund general governmental services for four years. Torrance Mayor Torrance City Council, District 1 Torrance City Council, District 3 Torrance City Council, District 5 Torrance City Clerk Torrance City Treasurer

Advertisement

Back to top

School districts

Across L.A. County, 10 school and community college districts have board seats and bond measures on the ballot.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Show all schools Bonita Unified School District Compton Unified School District Glendale Community College District Glendale Unified School District La Cañada Unified School District Lawndale School District Little Lake City School District Long Beach Unified School District Los Angeles Unified School District South Pasadena Unified School District Bonita Unified School District Measure A To authorize bonds to repair and upgrade classrooms, as well as acquire and build new facilities. Compton Unified School District Trustee, Area B Compton Unified School District Trustee, Area E Compton Unified School District Measure CPT To authorize bonds to repair and modernize classrooms and facilities, as well as enhance school safety. Glendale Community College District Trustee, Area 2 Glendale Community College District Trustee, Area 3 Glendale Unified School District Trustee, Area B Glendale Unified School District Trustee, Area C Glendale Unified School District Trustee, Area D La Cañada Unified School District Measure LCF To authorize bonds to upgrade classrooms and labs and repair school facilities. Lawndale School District Measure LL To authorize bonds to modernize classrooms and school facilities, as well as enhance security. Little Lake City School District Measure LR To authorize bonds to fund classroom repairs, including removing asbestos, lead paint and mold. Little Lake City School District Measure LS To authorize bonds to update classrooms. Long Beach Unified School District Board, District 1 Long Beach Unified School District Board, District 5 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 2 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 4 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 6 South Pasadena Unified School District Measure SP To authorize bonds to upgrade classrooms, labs and career training.

Back to top

Superior Court judges

Fifteen seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are on the ballot, but only 11 of the contests are competitive with two or more candidates.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Superior Court Judge, Office 2 Superior Court Judge, Office 14 Superior Court Judge, Office 39 Superior Court Judge, Office 60 Superior Court Judge, Office 64 Superior Court Judge, Office 65 Superior Court Judge, Office 66 Superior Court Judge, Office 81 Superior Court Judge, Office 87 Superior Court Judge, Office 116 Superior Court Judge, Office 131 Superior Court Judge, Office 141 Superior Court Judge, Office 176 Superior Court Judge, Office 181 Superior Court Judge, Office 196

Advertisement

Back to top