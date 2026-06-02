Advertisement
Politics

2026 primary election: Los Angeles County and cities

By Data and Graphics staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

We are tracking all races across Los Angeles County, including races in 26 cities and 10 school districts within the county.

Advertisement

Seats on the county Board of Supervisor, city councils and the judges bench are all on the ballot. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions and measures — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at the county and city level.

A candidate can win by getting a majority of the vote. If no one receives 50% + 1 vote, the top two advance to the November election. Winners will not be marked in the results below until early July when the Secretary of State certifies results.

Icon: Map of LA County

Countywide races

On the primary ballot for all of L.A. County are sheriff, assessor and Measure ER, which, if approved, would add a half-cent sales tax to fund hospitals and clinics facing massive federal healthcare cuts.

Two Board of Supervisor seats are also being contested. Lindsay Horvath is seeking reelection in District 3, and Maria Elena Durazo is running for the District 1 seat being vacated by Hilda Solis.

Advertisement

Back to top

Icon: City Hall building

City races

Six of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races: Avalon, Compton, Gardena, Long Beach, Torrance and Los Angeles.

Also on the ballot are 36 city council member races and multiple ballot measures that would, if passed, issue bonds or taxes to fund a variety of government services.

Advertisement

Back to top

Icon: School building

School districts

Across L.A. County, 10 school and community college districts have board seats and bond measures on the ballot.

Back to top

Icon: Gavel

Superior Court judges

Fifteen seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are on the ballot, but only 11 of the contests are competitive with two or more candidates.

Advertisement

Back to top

More races we are watching

More to Read

About this page

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang.

Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar. L.A. mayoral results provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Headshot photos by the Los Angeles Times (15), courtesy of the campaigns (10), the Associated Press (3) and Getty Images (2). Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss and David Viramontes.

Technology and product support by Jeff Balbian, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and Cecil Tantay.
PoliticsMidterm Election 2026L.A. Politics

Sign up for the L.A. Times California Politics newsletter

Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox twice per week.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement