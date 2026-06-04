2026 primary election results: Races still too close to call

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- The Times is tracking results for the 85 races still uncertain as of Wednesday night.
- First-place candidates in more than forty races don’t yet know who they will compete against in November.
- Two dozen local city races were close, with no candidate receiving a majority or with a slim margin between the top candidates.
- Results will continue to update until the end of June.
More than a day after polls closed, voters still hadn’t learned which two candidates would run off in the November general election for dozens of races.
Many significant races are still too close to call. In the race for governor, Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra held leads, with Democrat Tom Steyer and Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco trailing. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, San José Mayor Matt Mahan and former Rep. Katie Porter conceded the race Tuesday night.
The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data. Races can be called within minutes of polls closing on election night. However, if a race has tight margins or an high expected volume of mail-in ballots, it can take longer to call.
In some cases, such as for L.A. mayor and state treasurer, the tight race is between second and third place.
In California’s primary, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election regardless of candidate pool size, party preference, or whether one candidate receives a majority of votes. Locally and in nonpartisan races, however, a candidate can avoid the November election if they win with a majority.
Statewide
✓ Winner * Incumbent
State Senate
✓ Winner* Incumbent
State Assembly
✓ Winner* Incumbent
Congress
Almost half of California’s 52 U.S. House of Representatives seats had known finalists on election night. But in tight races such as the Republican vs. Republican competition in the 40th District and the Democrats’ challenging of Republican Rep. David Valadao in a redrawn 22nd District, the top two vote-getters weren’t yet known.
✓ Winner* Incumbent
Local
In Los Angeles County, there were still 27 races with uncertain results. The Times considers uncertain races those where no candidate has a majority or where the vote share for the top two is between 55% and 40%. The Associated Press does not call winners for most local races, such as city councils, city officers and ballot measures. If no candidate wins with a majority, the top two will face off in November. That could be the case for the sheriff and L.A. City Council’s 3rd District.
The L.A. County registrar will continue to count and confirm mailed-in, provisional and conditional ballots until June 26. Updates to the results charts below are expected approximately once a day in the early evening.
Close city races
Voters can track their own cast ballot here.
The secretary of state will certify results in early July.
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About this page
Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss, Lora Victorio and David Viramontes.
Technology and product support by Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier and Cecil Tantay.
*Incumbent in a race monitored by the Associated Press.