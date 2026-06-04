2026 primary election results: Races still too close to call

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More than a day after polls closed, voters still hadn’t learned which two candidates would run off in the November general election for dozens of races.

Many significant races are still too close to call. In the race for governor, Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra held leads, with Democrat Tom Steyer and Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco trailing. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, San José Mayor Matt Mahan and former Rep. Katie Porter conceded the race Tuesday night.

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The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data. Races can be called within minutes of polls closing on election night. However, if a race has tight margins or an high expected volume of mail-in ballots, it can take longer to call.

In some cases, such as for L.A. mayor and state treasurer, the tight race is between second and third place.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right L.A. Mayor

In California’s primary, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election regardless of candidate pool size, party preference, or whether one candidate receives a majority of votes. Locally and in nonpartisan races, however, a candidate can avoid the November election if they win with a majority.

Statewide

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right ✓ Winner * Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Insurance Commissioner Treasurer Board of Equalization Board of Equalization Board of Equalization

State Senate

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

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State Assembly

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

Congress

Almost half of California’s 52 U.S. House of Representatives seats had known finalists on election night. But in tight races such as the Republican vs. Republican competition in the 40th District and the Democrats’ challenging of Republican Rep. David Valadao in a redrawn 22nd District, the top two vote-getters weren’t yet known.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Top two advance to November election ✓ Winner* Incumbent

Local

In Los Angeles County, there were still 27 races with uncertain results. The Times considers uncertain races those where no candidate has a majority or where the vote share for the top two is between 55% and 40%. The Associated Press does not call winners for most local races, such as city councils, city officers and ballot measures. If no candidate wins with a majority, the top two will face off in November. That could be the case for the sheriff and L.A. City Council’s 3rd District.

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The L.A. County registrar will continue to count and confirm mailed-in, provisional and conditional ballots until June 26. Updates to the results charts below are expected approximately once a day in the early evening.

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Close city races

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Show all cities Avalon Bell Beverly Hills Compton Covina Gardena Glendale La Cañada Flintridge Long Beach Paramount Pomona San Fernando Torrance Avalon Mayor Avalon City Council Bell City Council Beverly Hills City Council Compton Mayor Compton City Council, District 2 Compton City Council, District 3 Covina City Council, District 3 Covina City Clerk Covina Measure CC To enact a sales tax to fund emergency services, clean up encampments, address homelessness, improve parks, repair streets and provide senior and youth programs. Gardena City Council Gardena City Treasurer Glendale City Council La Cañada Flintridge City Council Long Beach City Council, District 5 Paramount City Council Pomona City Council, District 2 Pomona City Council, District 5 San Fernando City Council Torrance Mayor Torrance City Treasurer

Voters can track their own cast ballot here.

The secretary of state will certify results in early July.